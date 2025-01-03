MSI's new MPG 242R X60N announced: 24.1-inch panel with crazy-fast 600Hz refresh rate

TL;DR: MSI has unveiled the MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor featuring a 24.1-inch "Rapid TN" panel with 1080p resolution, 600Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, includes a USB Type-C connector, and offers AI features. It will debut at CES 2025. MSI has unveiled the MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor featuring a 24.1-inch "Rapid TN" panel with 1080p resolution, 600Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, includes a USB Type-C connector, and offers AI features. It will debut at CES 2025.

MSI has just revealed its new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor, rocking a 24.1-inch "Rapid TN" panel at 1080p and an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time.

The new MSI MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor will have a native 1920 x 1080 resolution joined by its 600Hz refresh rate, supporting adaptive sync for VRR, and will fall under the AMD "FreeSync Premium Pro" certification. MSI will include its in-house Gaming Intelligence app, and support for AI Vision and AI Crosshair, because it wouldn't be an MSI gaming monitor release in 2025 without something AI included.

We have a USB Type-C connector on the MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor rated at up to 98W Power Delivery, with DP Alt mode and data delivery expected. We should see DisplayPort 1.4a (DP2.1a would be nice to see) and most likely HDMI (let's hope for HDMI 2.1 but to keep costs down, we'll see HDMI 2.0 used). We can also expect a KVM switch function for the new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor, with the panel also supporting user-upgradeable firmware.

MSI should unveil its new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor at CES 2025 next week, but be prepared: you'll need some serious gaming GPU grunt if you want to run games at 1080p and 600FPS... with recommendations from TweakTown being at least NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card... or if you want to ensure you get 600FPS in popular esports games, the ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB of GDDR7 memory.