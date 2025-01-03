All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

MSI's new MPG 242R X60N announced: 24.1-inch panel with crazy-fast 600Hz refresh rate

MSI reveals its new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor with 600Hz refresh rate, 24.1-inch 'Rapid TN' panel supports MSI's new AI features, too.

MSI's new MPG 242R X60N announced: 24.1-inch panel with crazy-fast 600Hz refresh rate
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: MSI has unveiled the MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor featuring a 24.1-inch "Rapid TN" panel with 1080p resolution, 600Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, includes a USB Type-C connector, and offers AI features. It will debut at CES 2025.

MSI has just revealed its new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor, rocking a 24.1-inch "Rapid TN" panel at 1080p and an ultra-fast 600Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time.

MSI's new MPG 242R X60N announced: 24.1-inch panel with crazy-fast 600Hz refresh rate 703
4

The new MSI MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor will have a native 1920 x 1080 resolution joined by its 600Hz refresh rate, supporting adaptive sync for VRR, and will fall under the AMD "FreeSync Premium Pro" certification. MSI will include its in-house Gaming Intelligence app, and support for AI Vision and AI Crosshair, because it wouldn't be an MSI gaming monitor release in 2025 without something AI included.

We have a USB Type-C connector on the MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor rated at up to 98W Power Delivery, with DP Alt mode and data delivery expected. We should see DisplayPort 1.4a (DP2.1a would be nice to see) and most likely HDMI (let's hope for HDMI 2.1 but to keep costs down, we'll see HDMI 2.0 used). We can also expect a KVM switch function for the new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor, with the panel also supporting user-upgradeable firmware.

MSI's new MPG 242R X60N announced: 24.1-inch panel with crazy-fast 600Hz refresh rate 705
4

MSI should unveil its new MPG 242R X60N gaming monitor at CES 2025 next week, but be prepared: you'll need some serious gaming GPU grunt if you want to run games at 1080p and 600FPS... with recommendations from TweakTown being at least NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card... or if you want to ensure you get 600FPS in popular esports games, the ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

Photo of the MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE
Best Deals: MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1258.18 USD
- -
Buy
$1670.55 CAD
- -
Buy
$1649.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£2378.98
- -
Buy
$1258.18 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2025 at 12:53 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles