BOE announces freaking bonkers 110-inch 8K 120Hz panel, coming soon

BOE has a gigantic 110-inch 8K 120Hz TV in development, and you're going to require a truly next-gen GPU to run 8K at 120FPS.

BOE unveiled a rather insane gaming panel, with a new 27-inch 1080p 500Hz gaming monitor -- a world-first -- and then we have the mere tease of a huge 110-inch 8K 120Hz TV.

Yeah, 8K 120Hz... so we're looking at 7680 x 4320 @ 120FPS for games which is 4x the resolution of 4K and pumping it away at 120FPS. Wowzers. BOE isn't talking about the details too much, but they are calling the panel their "8K Super IPS-ADS panel technology".

BOE explains: "BOE television displays cover 23.6-inch to 110-inch products, with maximum resolutions of 8K and 10K. They feature ultra HD, super narrow border, and high image quality. Products are extensively used in smart home appliance, entertainment, business, education, finance, and other fields".

"A resolution of 7680 x 4320, provides a wide viewing angle, high transmittance, high color saturation, fine details, and incomparable sense of telepresence".