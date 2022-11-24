All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon reduce prices of Fitbit products by 33% for crazy Black Friday deals

Amazon has decided to reduce the price of Fitbit products by 33% across the board in celebration of the highly anticipated Black Friday sales.

Published Nov 24, 2022 1:04 AM CST
Black Friday sales have arrived early, with many online retailers slashing prices across a range of various items.

Amazon is no stranger to a sale that features ridiculous prices, and 2022s Black Friday-week of sales is no different with the online retailer putting up sweeping discounts on a range of Fitbit products. Amazon have slapped discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5, Versa 2, Charge 5 Advanced, Versa 4, Ace 3, Luxe, Sense and more, with the minimum percentage off being 30% on all available Fitbit products.

If you were thinking about picking up a fitness tracker to complete your exercise fit, or were thinking of getting an early Christmas present sorted for that special someone, now might be the time as its not known how long this 30% off sale will last for. Below are some of the best deals Amazon has listed in no particular order. Happy shopping!

Deals

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate and More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S &L Bands Included) - was $149.95 - now $99.95 (33% off)

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S and L Bands Included) - was $149.95 - now $98.95 (34% off)

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness, Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate & More, Platinum, Mineral Blue, One Size S & L Bands Included, Steel Blue - was $149.95 - now $99.95 (33% off)

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Modes, Sleep Tracking and more, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $229.95 - now $149.95 (35% off)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

