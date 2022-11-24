Amazon reduce prices of Fitbit products by 33% for crazy Black Friday deals

Black Friday sales have arrived early, with many online retailers slashing prices across a range of various items.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Amazon is no stranger to a sale that features ridiculous prices, and 2022s Black Friday-week of sales is no different with the online retailer putting up sweeping discounts on a range of Fitbit products. Amazon have slapped discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5, Versa 2, Charge 5 Advanced, Versa 4, Ace 3, Luxe, Sense and more, with the minimum percentage off being 30% on all available Fitbit products.

Popular Now: Top Twitter executive leaves and takes a swing at Elon Musk and his new Twitter

If you were thinking about picking up a fitness tracker to complete your exercise fit, or were thinking of getting an early Christmas present sorted for that special someone, now might be the time as its not known how long this 30% off sale will last for. Below are some of the best deals Amazon has listed in no particular order. Happy shopping!

Deals

6

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate and More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S &L Bands Included) - was $149.95 - now $99.95 (33% off)

6

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep and Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S and L Bands Included) - was $149.95 - now $98.95 (34% off)

6

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness, Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate & More, Platinum, Mineral Blue, One Size S & L Bands Included, Steel Blue - was $149.95 - now $99.95 (33% off)

6

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Modes, Sleep Tracking and more, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included) - was $229.95 - now $149.95 (35% off)