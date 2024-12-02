Cyber Monday deals swarm Amazon with discounts on the PS5, monitors, laptops, and SSDs

Cyber Monday deals have taken over Amazon, offering discounts on a variety of products, such as SSDs, Sony's PlayStation 5, gaming monitors, and laptops.

Cyber Monday has arrived on Amazon, marking the last of the crazy deal bonanza that happens every year in the last week of November.

Amazon has been littered with crazy deals for the past week, and now that Black Friday has officially wrapped up Cyber Monday has kicked off, with thousands of products discounted across online marketplaces. Amazon is no stranger to discounts, and right now on the online retailer buyers can save hundreds across a variety of PC hardware, including graphics cards, gaming monitors, gaming consoles, laptops, and more.

Below are some of the best Cyber Monday deals I found after browsing Amazon, with discounts of up to 39% on select Samsung gaming monitors, 21% on an ASUS gaming laptop, and 47% on a 4TB Samsung SSD.

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor - 39% off - Current Price: $199.99 - Original Price: $329.99

SAMSUNG 27-Inch Odyssey G6 (G60SD) Series OLED Gaming Monitor with QHD 360Hz 0.03ms - 35% off - Current Price: $589 - Original Price: $899.99

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024) Gaming Laptop, 16" 16:10 FHD 165Hz Display - 21% off - Current Price: $1,099 - Original Price: $1,399.99

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim) - 17% off - Current Price: $374 - Original Price: $449

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD - 1050MB/s, Rugged, Water & Dust Resistant, for Content Creators - 47% off - Current Price: $263.44 - Original Price: $499

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB, PCIe Gen 4x4 | Gen 5x2 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 7,250 MB/s - 28% off - Current Price: $249.99 - Original Price: $344.99