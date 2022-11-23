All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SkyTech Gaming PC's prices slashed by up to 25% with Amazon's Black Friday deals

Amazon's early Black Friday deals are slashing prices across a range of technology, with 25% discounts being slapped on SkyTech gaming PCs.

Published Nov 23, 2022 5:02 AM CST
Black Friday hasn't even arrived yet, and Amazon is already hot out of the gate with crazy daily deals, as the online retailer has slashed prices for a selection of gaming PCs.

If you were considering buying a new gaming PC and didn't want the hassle of piecing it together yourself, there is always the option of a pre-built rig. While you may not necessarily save money by purchasing a pre-built PC when compared to building one yourself, you have the convenience of being able to just simply plug it in and have it work without having to learn anything new about the construction process. Additionally, pre-built gaming PCs are also great gifts for a very special someone.

Amazon has kicked off the Black Friday week of deals strong by slashing prices across a variety of technology products, with the online retailer already announcing discounts on JBL headphones, Samsung SSDs and AMD CPUs. Furthermore, Amazon has slashed prices for Skytech gaming PCs, with discounts ranging from 10% to 25% on select pre-built gaming PCs.

SkyTech Chronos Mini Gaming Computer PC Desktop - Intel Core-i3 10100F 3.6GHz, GTX 1650 4G, 500GB SSD, 8G 3000, RGB Fans, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit - was $799.99 - now $599.99 (25% off)

Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Desktop - INTEL Core i5 10400F 2.9 GHz, RTX 3050, 1TB NVME SSD, 8G DDR4 3200, 600W GOLD PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit - was $999.99 - now $899.99 (10% off)

Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 3.9 GHz, RTX 3060, 500GB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 600W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit - was $1,099.99 - now $899.99 (18% off)

Skytech Blaze 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop - Intel Core i5 12400F 2.5 GHz, RTX 3060, 500GB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 600W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit - was $1,099.99 - now $989.98 (10% off)

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop - Intel Core i7 12700F 2.1 GHz, RTX 3070, 1TB NVME SSD, 16G DDR4 3200, 650W Gold PSU, AC Wi-Fi, Windows 10 Home 64-bit - was $1,599.99 - now $1,399.99 (13% off)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

