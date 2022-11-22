All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
JBL headphones are up to 50% off on Amazon's insane early Black Friday deals

Amazon have decided to slash prices for all of its JBL headphones with discounts of 50% across the board for all earbuds, headphones, and more.

Published Nov 22, 2022 2:01 AM CST
Black Friday deals have arrived early on Amazon, and the massive online retailer has slashed prices by up to 50% across all available JBL products.

Black Friday madness has already begun to sweep Amazon and other online retailers, with Amazon listing a large selection of products and extremely discounted prices. Amazon have discounted a large range of JBL products by a flat 50% across everything that is listed, with the online retailer slapping 50% discounts on wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, sports earbuds, and more.

Some of the JBL headphones that are on sale are JBL's Tune 230NC TWS, Tune 510BT, Endurance Peak II, Vibe 200TWS, Tune 710BT, Tune 660NC, and much more. Below you will find a selection of the best Amazon deals for JBL products, but if you would like to look at the full range check out this link here.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - was $99 - now $49.95 (50% off)

JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - was $49.95 - now $24.95 (50% off)

JBL Endurance Peak II - Waterproof True Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones - was $99 - now $49.95 (50% off)

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds - was $49.95 - now $24.95 (50% off)

JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - was $99 - now $49.95 (50% off)

JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone - was $79.95 - now $39.95 (50% off)

JBL Jr460NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Kids Headphones - was $79.95 - now $39.95 (50% off)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

