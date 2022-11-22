JBL headphones are up to 50% off on Amazon's insane early Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals have arrived early on Amazon, and the massive online retailer has slashed prices by up to 50% across all available JBL products.

Black Friday madness has already begun to sweep Amazon and other online retailers, with Amazon listing a large selection of products and extremely discounted prices. Amazon have discounted a large range of JBL products by a flat 50% across everything that is listed, with the online retailer slapping 50% discounts on wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, sports earbuds, and more.

Some of the JBL headphones that are on sale are JBL's Tune 230NC TWS, Tune 510BT, Endurance Peak II, Vibe 200TWS, Tune 710BT, Tune 660NC, and much more. Below you will find a selection of the best Amazon deals for JBL products, but if you would like to look at the full range check out this link here.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - was $99 - now $49.95 (50% off)

JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound - was $49.95 - now $24.95 (50% off)

JBL Endurance Peak II - Waterproof True Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones - was $99 - now $49.95 (50% off)

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds - was $49.95 - now $24.95 (50% off)

JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation - was $99 - now $49.95 (50% off)

JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone - was $79.95 - now $39.95 (50% off)

JBL Jr460NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Kids Headphones - was $79.95 - now $39.95 (50% off)