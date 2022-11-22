All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon slashes prices in early Black Friday deals on Samsung SSDs

Black Friday week has arrived on Amazon, and to kick things off, the online retailer has slashed prices across a selection of Samsung SSDs.

Published Nov 22, 2022 1:31 AM CST
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Amazon is no stranger to slashes prices across various products, but this week the online retailer has taken things to a new level with Black Friday-week.

Samsung are among the many other brands that have limited time massive discounts across Amazon, and in particular the online retailer has cut prices on Samsung memory and drives by up to 68%. If you were looking to upgrade the SSD in your PC, or were just looking to get a portable SSD to move files from one location to another extremely quickly, now might be the time to pull the trigger on that upgrade.

Amazon have 1 Terabyte portable SSDs in various colors for as low as $89.99, with 2 Terabyte Samsung 980 Pro PCIe M.2 Gen 4 SSDs for $189.99 - they were $399.99 (53% off). If that isn't the type of memory you were looking for, Amazon have also discounted memory cards with the Samsung EVO SD card being hit with a 47% discount bringing it down to a price of just $44.98.

SAMSUNG T7 1TB, Portable SSD, up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Gaming - was $104.99 - now $89.99 (14% off)

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 - was $379.99 - now $179.99 (53% off)

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 - was $399.99 - now $189.99 (53% off)

SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB PCle 3.0x4, NVMe M.2 2280, Internal Solid State Drive - was $139.99 - now $79.99 (43% off)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive - was $499.99 - now $158.97 (68% off)

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG T7 1TB, Portable SSD, up to 1050MB/s

$89.99
$89.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2022 at 8:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

