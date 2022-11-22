Amazon slashes prices in early Black Friday deals on Samsung SSDs

Amazon is no stranger to slashes prices across various products, but this week the online retailer has taken things to a new level with Black Friday-week.

Samsung are among the many other brands that have limited time massive discounts across Amazon, and in particular the online retailer has cut prices on Samsung memory and drives by up to 68%. If you were looking to upgrade the SSD in your PC, or were just looking to get a portable SSD to move files from one location to another extremely quickly, now might be the time to pull the trigger on that upgrade.

Amazon have 1 Terabyte portable SSDs in various colors for as low as $89.99, with 2 Terabyte Samsung 980 Pro PCIe M.2 Gen 4 SSDs for $189.99 - they were $399.99 (53% off). If that isn't the type of memory you were looking for, Amazon have also discounted memory cards with the Samsung EVO SD card being hit with a 47% discount bringing it down to a price of just $44.98.

SAMSUNG T7 1TB, Portable SSD, up to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Gaming - was $104.99 - now $89.99 (14% off)

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 - was $379.99 - now $179.99 (53% off)

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 - was $399.99 - now $189.99 (53% off)

SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB PCle 3.0x4, NVMe M.2 2280, Internal Solid State Drive - was $139.99 - now $79.99 (43% off)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive - was $499.99 - now $158.97 (68% off)