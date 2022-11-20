All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU majorly discounted already, now costs $574

AMD's new flock of Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are on sale right now: Ryzen 5 7600X costs $249, while the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is just $574.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU majorly discounted already, now costs $574
Published Nov 20, 2022 11:45 PM CST
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

If you haven't picked up one of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, now might be the time... they're on the cheap right now with Black Friday sales, especially the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor.

Newegg and Amazon have the new Black Friday deals live, with the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: normally $699, down to $574, the second-best Zen 4 processor in the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: normally $549, down to $474 while the third-best Zen 4 processor in the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: normally $399, down to $349, leaving the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: normally $299, down to $249.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU majorly discounted already, now costs $574 05
2

That's not too bad, considering the Ryzen 9 7950X is a 16-core, 32-thread beast enjoying a nice 17% discount, but keep in mind that MicroCenter still gives you 32GB of DDR5 memory for free with any and all Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors.

If you consider AMD only unleashed its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors less than 60 days ago, it's great for consumers -- hey, you're saving money -- but AMD must not be selling anywhere near the volume that people expect. Another note: this isn't an official or permanent discount from AMD, and just Black Friday sales... so you'll have to get in quick.

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: normally $699, down to $574
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: normally $549, down to $474
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: normally $399, down to $349
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: normally $299, down to $249
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$573.99
$573.99$697.76$699.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/20/2022 at 10:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.