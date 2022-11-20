AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU majorly discounted already, now costs $574
AMD's new flock of Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are on sale right now: Ryzen 5 7600X costs $249, while the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is just $574.
If you haven't picked up one of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, now might be the time... they're on the cheap right now with Black Friday sales, especially the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor.
Newegg and Amazon have the new Black Friday deals live, with the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: normally $699, down to $574, the second-best Zen 4 processor in the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: normally $549, down to $474 while the third-best Zen 4 processor in the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: normally $399, down to $349, leaving the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: normally $299, down to $249.
That's not too bad, considering the Ryzen 9 7950X is a 16-core, 32-thread beast enjoying a nice 17% discount, but keep in mind that MicroCenter still gives you 32GB of DDR5 memory for free with any and all Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors.
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU Review
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X "Zen 4" CPU Review
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Review
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU Review
If you consider AMD only unleashed its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors less than 60 days ago, it's great for consumers -- hey, you're saving money -- but AMD must not be selling anywhere near the volume that people expect. Another note: this isn't an official or permanent discount from AMD, and just Black Friday sales... so you'll have to get in quick.
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: normally $699, down to $574
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: normally $549, down to $474
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: normally $399, down to $349
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: normally $299, down to $249