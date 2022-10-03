All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU Review

AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7700x processor looks to be the best blend for gaming and productivity! Join us as we fully investigate it.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Published Oct 3, 2022 9:05 AM CDT
Manufacturer: AMD
5 minute read time
TweakTown's Rating: 95%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X processor is likely the better option for streamers and professionals, offering more cores and higher boosts clocks for more intensive workloads.

Pros

  • + LGA Socket AM5
  • + ~20% boost over the 5800X
  • + Efficiency (Performance per Watt)

Cons

  • - IPC
  • - Single CCD lowers memory throughput

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy
Buy at Amazon

Introduction and Pricing

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 01 | TweakTown.com
29

We are back to look at the next two SKUs in the AMD Zen 4 lineup, focusing first on the Ryzen 7 platform with the 7700X. This single CCD solution offers eight cores and sixteen threads with a total 40MB cache and 105W TDP. Base clocks for this CPU come in at 4.5GHz with a boost of 5.4GHz, which should offer slightly better productivity performance over the 7600X, but the entry-level 7600X will likely hold its own in gaming due to the higher base clock.

Pricing

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 02 | TweakTown.com
29

As mentioned in the last two Zen 4 reviews, four SKUs were launched on September 27th. These range from the 7950X, which we will look at in our next review and the 7600X that you can read here. We also took a look at the 7900X on launch day and you can read that here.

For the 7700X, it lands right in the middle of the product stack. With an MSRP of $399, it is likely to be a sweet spot for a mix of productivity and gaming. It is also the CPU we will use for an upcoming overclocking guide, so be on the lookout for that!

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$422.66
$419.60--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/3/2022 at 5:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Zen 4 Architecture

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 03 | TweakTown.com
29

Zen 4 uses much of the design AMD launched with Zen 3, including the eight-core complex and cache topology. That said, there have been significant improvements in the design, allowing for higher boost clocks, up to 5.7GHz on the 7750X, a larger L2 cache, and finally, integrated graphics from the RDNA2 family.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 04 | TweakTown.com
29

Moving to Zen 4, the CPU design was tweaked to add larger Op caches, IRQ, and larger FP registers. AMD has also introduced deeper buffers into the design and added AVX512 support.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 05 | TweakTown.com
29

Zen 4 includes branch prediction improvement on the front end with 50% larger L1 and an overall 68% larger Op cache.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 06 | TweakTown.com
29

Digging more into the cache, based on Zen 3, each Core for Zen 4 has its own 1M L2 sharing the L3 across the core complex.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 07 | TweakTown.com
29

Evolution from Zen 3 to Zen 4 shows the advancement in each CPU part.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 08 | TweakTown.com
29

With Zen 4, we do finally get a better IOD. This is a much smaller 6nm design with RDNA2 graphics, support for DDR5, and 28 PCIe 5.0 lanes.

Packaging and Test System

Packaging

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 11 | TweakTown.com
29

The 7700X is the only CPU to carry the Ryzen 7 brand this time, as seen on the packaging above. No cooling is provided with any Zen 4 CPU, so we have a thin profile box with the new Zen 4 box art.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 12 | TweakTown.com
29

Unboxing, we have the 7700X with an identical HIS design to the two previous solutions. This is socket AM5 compatible.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 13 | TweakTown.com
29

Again, the bottom has no caps, all placed on the top of the CPU. The bottom holds only the 1718 pins needed for AM5.

Test System

  • Motherboard: X670E AORUS Master BIOS 813b
  • GPU: Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • RAM: Corsair Dominator RGB DDR5 6000 CL30
  • Cooler: 3x140mm Custom Water
  • OS Storage: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB
  • Power Supply: AORUS GP AP1200PM
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 11

Cinebench, Crossmark and AIDA64

Cinebench, Crossmark, and AIDA64

Cinebench R23

Cinebench is a long-standing render benchmark that has been heavily relied upon by both Intel and AMD to showcase their newest platforms during unveils. The benchmark has two tests, a single-core workload that will utilize one thread or 1T. There is also a multi-threaded test that uses all threads or nT of a tested CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 30 | TweakTown.com
29

Getting into our test results with the 7700X, it surprisingly runs towards the top in 1T scoring 1999.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 31 | TweakTown.com
29

Over to Multi-thread, the 7700X runs in the middle of the pack with a score of 20155.

Crossmark

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 32 | TweakTown.com
29

CrossMark gave us a score of 2332 overall, landing the 7700X between the 7600X and 12900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 33 | TweakTown.com
29

Breakdown in CrossMark again anded the 7700X between the 7600X and 12900K.

AIDA64

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 34 | TweakTown.com
29

Tasks using AES certainly benefit from Zen 4. As seen above, the 7700X beats out the 12700K and gets close to the 12900K with a score of 198281.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 35 | TweakTown.com
29

SHA3 is very similar, the 7700X taking a score of 5415.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 36 | TweakTown.com
29

We added memory bandwidth back in for this and the 7950X article coming up, as we were waiting for an update from Finalwire. 7700X pulls 59K read, 80k write, and 60K copy.

UL Benchmarks

Procyon and 3DMark

UL Procyon Suite

The UL Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark uses Microsoft Office apps to measure PC performance for office productivity work.

The Photo Editing benchmark uses Adobe® Lightroom® to import, process, and modify a selection of images. In the second part of the test, multiple edits and layer effects are applied to a photograph in Adobe® Photoshop®.

The Video editing benchmark uses Adobe® Premiere® Pro to export video project files to common formats. Each video project includes various edits, adjustments, and effects. The benchmark score is based on the time taken to export the videos.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 37 | TweakTown.com
29

In each of the workloads within Procyon, the 7700X offers solid increases over the 5800X. Peak performance came from the Photo workloads and offered a near 15% improvement over 5800X.

3DMark

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 38 | TweakTown.com
29

The first of our 3DMark workloads has us in CPU Profile. This workload put us right in the middle between the 12600K and 12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 39 | TweakTown.com
29

Our first "gaming" scenario lands us a score of 18367, just above the 5900X.

Gaming and Power Consumption

Gaming Performance

Diving into gaming, we added a few new games to our list, keeping Tomb Raider as its cornerstone at this point. We added CyberPunk 2077, Ac Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 40 | TweakTown.com
29

Starting things off with Valhalla, the 7700X was a touch better than the 7600X grabbing an extra frame at 1080p.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 41 | TweakTown.com
29

It was pretty clear Far Cry 6 enjoys more cores, 12 being a sweet spot with our 7900X, but the 7700X did well, too, grabbing 173 FPS at 1080p and 97 FPS at 4K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 42 | TweakTown.com
29

Cyberpunk pushes the 7700X to 200 FPS in 1080p, a near 60 FPS improvement over 5800X. 4K lands at 91 FPS.

Power and Thermals

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 43 | TweakTown.com
29

Looking at power, the 7700X pulled 150W at peak CPU only. Idle power was 21 watts.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 44 | TweakTown.com
29

Thermals were also added in this review, but it's important to note our cooling solution is massive overkill (a triple 140 rad, heatkiller block, D5 pump pulling in cold air), we keep the loop temp between 15c and 20c during testing. That said, the 7700X peaked at 69c in gaming and 63 for productivity.

Value and Final Thoughts

Value

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 45 | TweakTown.com
29

Looking at Performance vs. Price, the 7700x lands in the middle at 64%, and the 7600x is the best Zen 4 solution for those looking for bang for your buck.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 CPU Review 46 | TweakTown.com
29

Adding cost vs. the gaming performance of each CPU, the 7700X is towards the top at 98.1%, the 7600X being the current best.

Final Thoughts

The 7700X, as I expected, looks to be a solid point of entry for those wanting a bit more than a gaming machine. It has enough cores to handle heavier multi-threaded workloads, while the higher boost clock helps in workloads like gaming, which don't always use the full amount of cores.

Procyon is probably the best suite to test productivity performance outside PugetSystems workloads as it utilizes real applications like Office, Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premier Pro. The 7700X offered fantastic performance in this workload, even beating out the 7900X in the Lightroom/Photoshop workload.

As for gaming, the 7700 does quite well, beating out the 7900X in most workloads and going back and forth with the 7600X. Games like Valhalla preferred the extra boost, but the 76 and 77 ran near identical testing. Far Cry likes more cores, which allowed the 7700X to open up a bit more, rivaling the performance of higher-end SKUs and putting a good 15 FPS on the 7600X at 1080p. CyberPunk also likes the extra core count, which allowed 200 FPS with the 7700X and 4K performance close to the 7950X.

Power draw was as expected, right between 76 and 79 with 150 watts CPU only full load R23. Thermals, as discussed above, shouldn't be looked at in our reviews as we went full overkill to ensure we left no performance behind and likely won't reflect what you see with your system on air or even AIO cooling.

All this wrapped up, the 7700X is a fantastic CPU and offers a huge boost over 5800X. We measured up to 20% in several of our workloads!

Buy at Amazon

Performance

95%

Quality

95%

Features

95%

Value

95%

Overall

95%

The Bottom Line

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X processor is likely the better option for streamers and professionals, offering more cores and higher boosts clocks for more intensive workloads.

TweakTown award
95%

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$422.66
$419.60--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/3/2022 at 5:54 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Tyler joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Newsletter Subscription
We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Similar Content

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content
Advertise With Us

TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.