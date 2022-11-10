All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin known as 'Putin's chef,' has admitted that he and Russia have and will continue to meddle in US elections.

'Putin's chef' admits he's meddled in US elections 1 day before 2022 midterms
Published Nov 10, 2022 4:03 AM CST
Only one day before the US midterms, which are currently being tallied up around the country, "Putin's chef" admits to being involved in election meddling.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin

That individual is Russian busi9nessman Yevgeny Prigozhin who said on Monday morning that he has previously interfered with US elections and will continue interfering in the future. CBC News reports that this is the "first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics." Prigozhin gave his statements to his press service of his Concord catering firm that later posted the statement to Russia's version of Facebook called VKontakte.

The statement was made a day before the US midterms, and according to Prigozhin, who further elaborated, "During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once". Prigozhin is often called "the chef" as he's the owner of a catering company that undertakes a number of Russian government contracts and has previously been formerly accused of being behind Russian troll or bot farms that are designed to influence US politics.

Additionally, Putin's chef has been sanctioned by the US, British, and European Union, while the US State Department has offered $10 million for any information about Progozhin and how he's connected to US election interference.

In other news, researchers have attached cameras to a group of Tiger sharks. These cameras allowed for the discovery of one of the largest underwater seagrass forests ever found. Additionally, the US military's mysterious space plane recently completed 900 days in orbit while carrying its classified payload. No one knows what the entire payload is, but a few experiments have been revealed by companies involved in the project.

Twitter Blue has recently rolled out, and now-owner of the world's second-largest social media platform, Elon Musk, has warned users that any account impersonation that isn't clearly disclosed by "parody" being in the Twitter handle will result in a permanent ban from Twitter. This heated warning only came a few days after there was a wave of accounts impersonating Elon Musk's account.

More recently, Musk has seemingly backpedaled on his decision to fire half of Twitter's staff as the company is reportedly requesting portions of the fired employees to return back to their positions as they were "mistakenly" fired.

NEWS SOURCE:cbc.ca

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

