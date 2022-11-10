'Putin's chef' admits he's meddled in US elections 1 day before 2022 midterms

Only one day before the US midterms, which are currently being tallied up around the country, "Putin's chef" admits to being involved in election meddling.

That individual is Russian busi9nessman Yevgeny Prigozhin who said on Monday morning that he has previously interfered with US elections and will continue interfering in the future. CBC News reports that this is the "first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics." Prigozhin gave his statements to his press service of his Concord catering firm that later posted the statement to Russia's version of Facebook called VKontakte.

The statement was made a day before the US midterms, and according to Prigozhin, who further elaborated, "During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once". Prigozhin is often called "the chef" as he's the owner of a catering company that undertakes a number of Russian government contracts and has previously been formerly accused of being behind Russian troll or bot farms that are designed to influence US politics.

Additionally, Putin's chef has been sanctioned by the US, British, and European Union, while the US State Department has offered $10 million for any information about Progozhin and how he's connected to US election interference.

