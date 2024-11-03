US policymakers explore 'Merger Deal' to save Intel: could merge with Qualcomm, Arm, AMD

Intel's troubles only continue, with reports that US policymakers are considering a merger with 'native companies' like Qualcomm, Arm, Marvell, or AMD.

TL;DR: Intel is facing financial difficulties and is under scrutiny from the US Commerce Department, which is considering a potential merger to stabilize the company. Intel lost a significant discount from TSMC due to controversial remarks.

Intel has been in trouble for a while now but it is just continuing to pile up for the US-based tech giant, which has now got the interest of the US Commerce Department, which is now working through ways of recovery, including a potential merger for the company.

US policymakers are reportedly looking toward a potential merger deal with Intel, that will allow for more sustainable operations of the company. Intel's finances have been on a downward slope for a while now, with big financial injections and US government assistance through the CHIPS Act.

On top of that, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger ran his mouth and lost a reported 40% discount from semiconductor giant TSMC after remarks about Taiwan and China.

Qualcomm has been circling Intel for a couple of months now, taking the headlines that it was waiting until after the US elections to make a move. US policymakers are reportedly "fine" with the merger, according to "precautionary" talks disclosed in a report you can read about here, which also teases that a deal with native companies, including AMD or Marvell, isn't off the books.

The US elections are going to be insane as it is, but Intel merging with a company like Qualcomm, Arm, Marvell, or AMD? We're in for a wild ride in the coming weeks and months ahead, making for an explosive CES 2025 in early January 2025..