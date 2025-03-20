All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

US space force general warns foreign satellites practicing combat in space

Vice Chief of Space Operations General Michael Guetlein has warned foreign satellites are currently 'dogfighting' in space, spawning US preparations.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: The US Space Force warns of foreign satellites practicing combat in space, with China as the main competitor. Chinese satellites exhibit maneuvers akin to "dogfighting," raising concerns. Russia's space activities and potential nuclear threats in space are also highlighted. The US is developing capabilities to ensure space superiority.

The General of the US Space Force has warned foreign satellites appear to be practicing combat in space, according to statements released at the McAleese Defense Programs Conferences held in Washington.

The comments come from Vice Chief of Space Operations General Michael Guetlein, who said the US is currently developing new capabilities for warfare that's off-planet, with the goal being to assume "space superiority" over foreign nations such as China, Russia, and any other competing country. The main competitor here is China, as the general said officials have witnessed Chinese satellites performing maneuvers and displaying a level of control that is indicative of "dogfighting in space."

These maneuvers were first spotted by commercial satellites, and then the information was sent to Space Force. For quite some time, China has been expanding its presence in space with various satellites, and even the launch of a refueling station that was sent to geosynchronous orbit.

Moreover, it's believed China possesses anti-satellite rockets and has done so for nearly two decades, with the Chinese government even announcing in 2022 that it launched a satellite with a robotic arm. It wasn't long before skywatchers suggested this satellite had grabbed a dead satellite, resulting in it going "missing" for its orbital slot for a few hours.

"We observed five objects in space moving in and out and around each other in synchrony and in control. That's what we call dogfighting in space - they are practicing tactics, techniques and procedures to do in-orbit space operations from one satellite to another," said Guetlein

As for Russia, it was five years ago that both the US and UK accused Russia's space program of launching an anti-satellite spacecraft that tracked another Russian orbital vehicle. Guetlein described these systems as "nesting dolls."

There is also the growing fear of nuclear weapons being used in space, with Russia vetoing a UN degree to ban the development of space-designed nuclear weapons.

"We have heard President Putin say publicly that Russia has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space," said the then-US ambassador to the UN for special political affairs Robert Wood. "If that were the case, Russia would not have vetoed that resolution."

"What keeps me up at night is the pace at which the adversary threat is changing every single day. It is an eye-watering pace. It requires our guardians to be on their A game every single day. and they are absolutely killing it and doing everything they can do to guarantee space for the nation," said Guetlein

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

