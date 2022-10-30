Intel solves slower memory problems on Arc A770 Limited Edition 16GB cards

Intel has its new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards in the wild now, with the flagship Arc A770 Limited Edition from Intel packing 16GB of GDDR6... except, Intel launched it with some issues... the GDDR6 memory wasn't at the right clock speed.

Intel's new Arc A770 Limited Edition packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory that's meant to be clocked at 17.5Gbps, but gamers were noticing it was only clocked at 16Gbps. This results in lower memory bandwidth, with the 16GB of GDDR6 memory at 17.5Gbps meant to deliver 560GB/sec, but at 16Gbps the memory bandwidth drops to 512GB/sec.

The company said there was a "gap" on their side, but don't worry, the multi-billion-dollar corporation has put "two checks in place in our validation to ensure it doesn't happen again moving forward". I really hope it doesn't, as this is a seriously sloppy move by Intel to ship out its flagship Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card with 16GB without the "gap" or whatever that means.

Intel pushed out a new Beta driver for its Arc A-series desktop GPUs with some issues fixed in Marvel's SPider-Man, Payday 2, Resident Evil Village, Age of Empire II & III: Definitive Edition, as well as Topaz Video Enhance AI software.

In a tweet, "Bryce_GfxDriverGuru" explained: "For those who haven't seen it, we dropped a Beta that resolves this. This was a gap on our side and we put two checks in place in our validation to ensure it doesn't happen again moving forward. Appreciate you reporting it and helping us improve things".