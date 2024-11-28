All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition 'Battlemage' graphics card spotted for $250, more specs emerge

We could be looking at an Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU launch in December and a $250 price point for Intel's first Battlemage desktop graphics card.

Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition 'Battlemage' graphics card spotted for $250, more specs emerge
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's Arc B580 GPU, expected in December, is priced at $250, featuring 12GB VRAM and a higher clock speed than its predecessor, the A580. It uses a more efficient second-generation architecture but has fewer Xe Cores. The B580 aims to offer competitive performance against other budget GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4060.

Earlier this week, we reported on retail listings for new Intel Arc B580 GPUs from ASRock being spotted, pointing to an imminent release of the very first Battlemage desktop graphics cards. According to rumors, the entry-level follow-up to the Intel Arc A580 could be here as early as December, with new retail listing leaks (via @momomo_us on X) confirming a price point of around $250 USD.

We could be looking at an Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU launch in December.
2

We could be looking at an Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU launch in December.

This price is for the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU from Intel, which will probably feature a design similar to the reference models we saw for first-gen Arc GPUs. A $250 price point would make the Intel Arc B580 an affordable new GPU with an impressive 12GB of VRAM and a cheaper card than the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600.

However, $250 is notably higher than the Intel Arc A580's $179 launch price, so the overall value will naturally come down to performance and how it handles 1080p gaming across competitive and cinematic AAA titles. Also, we finally have additional specs for the card so we can see how it stacks up against the previous-gen A580.

GPUIntel Arc A580Intel Arc B580
ArchitectureXe HPGXe2 HPG
ProcessTSMC N6TSMC N4
Xe Cores2420
Ray Tracing Units2420
XMX AI Engines384TBC
Graphics Clock1700 MHz2800 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR612GB GDDR6
Memory Interface256-bit192-bit
TGP185WTBC

The new details arrive from a Geekbench result, which confirms that the B580 will include 20 Xe Cores. This is four less than the A580's 24, but you're looking at more efficient second-generation architecture and a much higher clock speed. The Intel Arc B580 will also compete with first-gen Arc cards like the flagship Intel Arc A770, which is currently being sold for under $300 and has 16GB of VRAM.

We could be looking at an affordable winner, depending on how the performance shakes up. The 12GB of VRAM will go a long way to ensure that more modern games run with higher detail settings and things like XeSS upscaling enabled. There's no word on when Intel will formally announce the Intel Arc B580; however, if the December launch is good to go, we can probably expect to see an official reveal or announcement in the coming week.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, browser.geekbench.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

