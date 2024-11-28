Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition 'Battlemage' graphics card spotted for $250, more specs emerge

We could be looking at an Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU launch in December and a $250 price point for Intel's first Battlemage desktop graphics card.

Earlier this week, we reported on retail listings for new Intel Arc B580 GPUs from ASRock being spotted, pointing to an imminent release of the very first Battlemage desktop graphics cards. According to rumors, the entry-level follow-up to the Intel Arc A580 could be here as early as December, with new retail listing leaks (via @momomo_us on X) confirming a price point of around $250 USD.

We could be looking at an Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU launch in December.

This price is for the Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition GPU from Intel, which will probably feature a design similar to the reference models we saw for first-gen Arc GPUs. A $250 price point would make the Intel Arc B580 an affordable new GPU with an impressive 12GB of VRAM and a cheaper card than the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600.

However, $250 is notably higher than the Intel Arc A580's $179 launch price, so the overall value will naturally come down to performance and how it handles 1080p gaming across competitive and cinematic AAA titles. Also, we finally have additional specs for the card so we can see how it stacks up against the previous-gen A580.

GPU Intel Arc A580 Intel Arc B580 Architecture Xe HPG Xe2 HPG Process TSMC N6 TSMC N4 Xe Cores 24 20 Ray Tracing Units 24 20 XMX AI Engines 384 TBC Graphics Clock 1700 MHz 2800 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 192-bit TGP 185W TBC

The new details arrive from a Geekbench result, which confirms that the B580 will include 20 Xe Cores. This is four less than the A580's 24, but you're looking at more efficient second-generation architecture and a much higher clock speed. The Intel Arc B580 will also compete with first-gen Arc cards like the flagship Intel Arc A770, which is currently being sold for under $300 and has 16GB of VRAM.

We could be looking at an affordable winner, depending on how the performance shakes up. The 12GB of VRAM will go a long way to ensure that more modern games run with higher detail settings and things like XeSS upscaling enabled. There's no word on when Intel will formally announce the Intel Arc B580; however, if the December launch is good to go, we can probably expect to see an official reveal or announcement in the coming week.