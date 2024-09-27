Intel Battlemage desktop GPU benchmark spotted, scores similar to current-gen Arc

A Geekbench OpenCL benchmark result for a next-gen Intel Arc Battlemage GPU has appeared online and it raises more questions than it answers.

Intel Arc Battlemage graphics cards for desktop PCs are expected to arrive in early 2025 and offer a compelling option for the budget-conscious and those looking for a powerful mid-range GPU. At least, that's the idea or hope.

With the new Xe2-LPG 'Battlemage' graphics architecture appearing in new Luna Lake Core Ultra processors for mobile devices, the only question is how desktop performance stacks up.

Wccftech recently spotted a Geekbench OpenCL benchmark result with a GPU featuring one of the Intel Arc Battlemage device IDs spotted in Linux Kernel drivers and shipping manifests. Multiple Battlemage cards are on the way, and this benchmark result covers the Bettlemage 'G21' variant.

So then, how does the performance look? The 97,943 OpenCL Score places it somewhere between the current mainstream Intel Arc A750 and slightly below the flagship Intel Arc A770.

On one hand, this is not exactly an earth-shattering result, indicating that the next-gen Intel Battlemage GPUs for desktop PCs won't offer much of a performance upgrade over the current Arc lineup. On the other hand, this is a single benchmark result and comes from an engineering sample. So, it's not indicative of in-game performance across various titles running on multiple engines and APIs like DirectX 12 and Vulkan.

Also, with 20 Xe2 Cores compared to the Arc A770's 32 Xe2 Cores, this result could be for an entry-level or budget Battlemage GPU, not one of the high-end models. For a budget GPU, the result isn't all that bad - especially if the price is right. In fact, with the GPU paired with an Intel Core i5-13600K CPU with 32 GB of DDR5-4800 memory, it looks like a mid-range or budget build put to the test.

On the plus side, the GPU features 12GB of VRAM, which would be an improvement for an Arc A750 replacement.