Intel details its fleet of Arc A-Series desktop GPUs, led by Arc A770

Intel's new Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards are now official, with full details: Arc A770 has up to 32 Xe-Cores, up to 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Published Sep 8, 2022 7:22 PM CDT
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Intel has officially revealed its desktop Arc GPUs with the Arc A770 and Arc A750 being detailed, with the Arc A770 and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards the first out of the Arc A-Series desktop GPU gate.

Intel Arc A-Series desktop GPU specs

The new Intel Arc A7 graphics cards will arrive in two versions: A770 (which comes in two different SKUs) followed by the A750. Intel is making things easier with product numbering with its Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 processors and now has its upcoming Arc 3, Arc 5, and Arc 7 graphics cards.

Intel's higher-end Arc A770 graphics card has 32 Xe-Cores, 32 Ray Tracing Units, and 512 XMX Engines. Intel says the ACM-G10 GPU inside of the Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card will be good for up to 2100MHz, while there's 8GB and 16GB GDDR6 models with up to 560GB/sec of memory bandwidth. The Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card has a 225W TDP.

Intel's new Arc A770 and A750 Limited Edition graphics card details

Under that, we have the new Intel Arc A750 which will have 28 Xe-Cores, 28 Ray Tracing Units, 448 XMX Engines, and GPU clocks of up to 2050MHz on the Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card. The new Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card also has a 225W TDP.

Intel notes on its website for the Arc GPU details that the Intel-branded card (IBC) which is something new (for me at least) with Intel's in-house Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card is the only one that ships with 16GB GDDR6. The AIB partner Arc A770 graphics cards will only have 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

Intel is using an 8+6-pin PCIe power connector configuration on the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics cards, with both of them supporting Intel's AI upscaling technology and AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS competitor -- XeSS. DirectX 12 Ultimate, ray tracing support, PCIe 4.0 x16 connectivity, and more are here with the Arc A-Series desktop GPUs.

Intel says that "as we march closer toward the availability for all of these cards" the company will share "more information" with us. We have most of what we need to know, but now we need to know pricing... launch dates... availability.

