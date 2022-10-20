All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's monster quad-slot 900W cooler for TITAN Ada teased, uhhhh WOW

NVIDIA's purported quad-slot 900W cooler for an unreleased flagship GeForce RTX 40 series GPU spotted, with a truly unique design... check it out!

Published Oct 20, 2022 6:25 PM CDT
We are certainly hearing a lot about a graphics card NVIDIA doesn't seem happy to talk about, with early rumors from quite a while ago now teasing a 900W power limit on a next-gen AD102-based GPU.

In the last week or so we've been hearing that NVIDIA monster TITAN Ada was cancelled, and that the graphics card featured insane dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, melted motherboards, and sometimes, even melted itself. Barely 24 hours ago we heard more "confirmation" that NVIDIA had nixed the TITAN Ada GPU. Boo.

NVIDIA's purported 900W cooler for an unreleased GeForce RTX 40 series GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
4
NVIDIA's purported 900W cooler for an unreleased GeForce RTX 40 series GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
4

But now... not we have some photos from Chiphell of an insane quad-slot cooler that would've kept the monster graphics card cool. A post on Chiphell shows the quad-slot cooler that would keep up to 900W of power cooled, with a bunch of X-shaped frames sitting in a factory somewhere pictured.

I really, really want to know what NVIDIA was doing here... interesting design 03 | TweakTown.com
4

NVIDIA wasn't only using a chunky cooler that is reportedly capable of cooling up to 900W but also you can see a cold plate is on the side of the cooler... which could mean that NVIDIA rotated the PCB by 90 degrees, or this sucker was built completely different to everything NVIDIA has made so far.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

