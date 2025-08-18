NVIDIA RTX TITAN Ada prototype's dual 16-pin adaptor has six 8-pin power connectors

With the RTX TITAN ADA powered by dual 12VHPWR connectors, NVIDIA also created a custom power adapter that feeds six 8-pin power cables into dual 12VHPWR.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's unreleased RTX TITAN ADA prototype, featuring an unlocked AD102 chip, 18,432 CUDA cores, and 48GB VRAM, includes a custom dual 12VHPWR power adapter supporting up to 900W. This high-power GPU prototype highlights NVIDIA's ongoing development of extreme-performance consumer graphics ahead of the RTX Blackwell series launch.

NVIDIA's unreleased RTX TITAN ADA prototype for the RTX 40 Series Ada Lovelace generation has always felt like more of a prototype than something that would see the light of day. This beast of a GPU, sometimes referred to as the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, sports a massive quad-slot Founders Edition-style cooler that is reportedly designed to handle a GPU that can draw up to 900W of power.

The RTX TITAN ADA prototype also has a prototype power adapter, image credit: YouTube/der8auer.

A new deep dive video into the unreleased RTX TITAN ADA prototype from der8auer gives us another closer look at the GPU, however, this time highlighting its custom power connector. With the TITAN ADA powered by dual 12VHPWR connectors rated at up to 600W each, NVIDIA produced a custom adapter and cable for TITAN ADA that includes six 8-pin PCIe power connectors converted into a single large plug with dual 12VHPWR.

Yeah, one look at the cable and it looks even more over-the-top than the GeForce RTX 5090's four 8-pin connectors converted into a single, updated, 16-pin power cable. This prototype cable for RTX TITAN ADA isn't as flexible as the RTX Blackwell series adapters designed by NVIDIA. Still, it does include safety pins to ensure all cables are plugged in correctly.

The RTX TITAN ADA prototype power adapter feeds six 8-pin cables into dual 12VHPWR, image credit: YouTube/der8auer.

Although six 8-pin power cables can theoretically deliver 900W of power, it's unlikely the RTX TITAN ADA was designed to draw this much power with its unlocked AD102 chip, 18,432 CUDA Cores, and 48GB of VRAM. Still, it does confirm that NVIDIA has been experimenting with high-power-draw GPUs for consumers for a few years now, leading up to the launch of the RTX Blackwell flagship - the 575W GeForce RTX 5090.

Will we see an RTX Blackwell TITAN release this generation? Who knows, odds are NVIDIA has a bunch of prototypes like what we're seeing here, so time will tell. That said, the RTX PRO 6000 kind of fits the TITAN mold as it features 96GB of fast GDDR7 memory in a similar dual-slot Founders Edition design seen with the RTX 5090.