NVIDIA TITAN Ada not coming, leaker says 'we won't see TITAN Ada' GPU

We did hear over a week ago now that NVIDIA's beasty TITAN Ada was cancelled after it needed to be mounted TO THE ACTUAL motherboard because it was so big, required dual 16-pin power connectors, and melted PSUs.

But now we have another leaker confirming that NVIDIA has nixed the card, with leaker "kopite7kimi" tweeting out simply that "we won't see TITAN of Ada Lovelace". The previous confirmation that NVIDIA cancelled its TITAN Ada came from leaker Moore's Law is Dead over a week ago now, with his sources saying the card used 600-700W of power, and was tripping breakers, melting power supplies, and "sometimes melting itself lol".

NVIDIA was expected to use the full-fat AD102 GPU with 18176 CUDA cores, and what I would've loved to have seen: 48GB of GDDR6X memory. NVIDIA's current Ada Lovelace flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card ships with 16384 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Kopite7kimi teasing that we should still see a tweaked design that will arrive as the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card sometime in the future (once AMD drops its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT powered by the new RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU).

We should see NVIDIA unveil its beefier GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card using 18176 CUDA cores, a higher TDP, faster GDDR6X memory, and more. I would be very disappointed if we see the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti launching with just 24GB of GDDR6X memory, considering AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XT is expected to ship with 24GB of GDDR6... NVIDIA needs to one-up its own GeForce RTX 4090 (which also has 24GB of GDDR6X memory).

It would be nice to see 36GB of GDDR6X at the very least... but 48GB of GDDR6X would be nice, but maybe too much of an injection of specs into the RTX 4090 Ti variant GPU. I don't know, but I think with how grunty the GeForce RTX 4090 is out of the gate, NVIDIA won't be holding back when they unleash the powerful new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card... and I can't wait.

24GB of GDDR6X is what we'll get, considering there's no DisplayPort 2.1 connector on any GeForce RTX 40 series GPU... over 24GB of framebuffer would be unnecessary (8K gaming uses up to 24GB, so 48GB would be insane).

NVIDIA is expected to see how AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card, which could have GPU clocks as high (or over) 4.0GHz with AIB partners saying they're going to clock Navi 31 "to the moon" later this year.