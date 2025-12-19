Another beefy NVIDIA TITAN Ada prototype GPU appears: 48GB GDDR6X, quad-slot, 900W power ready

Another unreleased NVIDIA TITAN Ada prototype GPU turns up in China: newer unit, and in a cleaner condition than Der8auer's recent TITAN Ada teardown.

TL;DR: The NVIDIA TITAN Ada prototype GPU features a unique 90-degree PCB design, 48GB GDDR6X memory, and a powerful 900W-class dual 16-pin power setup. These retail-style prototypes showcase advanced mechanical details and stable driver performance, highlighting NVIDIA's potential high-end GPU innovation beyond current RTX 5090 models.

This week we've got a new NVIDIA TITAN Ada prototype GPU reveal, after a new model appeared in China, in a cleaner condition than the recent teardown treatment overclocker "der8auer" performed. Check it out

The sample that der8auer had in his hands wasn't a one-off GPU, as there is now another NVIDIA TITAN Ada prototype GPU in the wild, with the two retail-style boards and coolers in the wild. Both of them look more like finished graphics cards rather than prototype lab-bound hardware.

The GPUs have been praised for their mechanical details and regular driver behavior, which is something you don't normally see from engineering samples that have exposed test boards and debug switches, but in a parallel universe I'm sure these 900W GPU beasts exist, and I want one.

The prototype from China features dual 16-pin (12VHPWR / 12V-2x6 form factor) with coverage pointing to a hefty "900W-class" power design. The TITAN Ada prototype GPU features NVIDIA's custom dual 16-pin to 6 x 8-pin adapters, with the teardown showing that the card routes the power through contact pads that are built into the cooler, versus standard PCB-mounted sockets.

In the NVIDIA TITAN Ada prototype GPU teardown from der8auer, we get a closer look at that intriguing 90-degree PCB design, 900W ready power design, and huge 48GB of GDDR6X memory.

It would've been so great to have seen NVIDIA release this, but AMD and its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX didn't come close to the RTX 5090 and its 24GB GDDR7, so there was no need for an even higher-end monster TITAN-class RTX card unfortunately.