Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's quad-slot RTX 4090 Ti prototype from dumpster being sent to GamersNexus for review

NVIDIA's unreleased quad-slot GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card was found in a dumpster, is now being sent to GamersNexus for review.

NVIDIA's quad-slot RTX 4090 Ti prototype from dumpster being sent to GamersNexus for review
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype, found in a dumpster, is being sent to GamersNexus for review. It shares core specs with the RTX 4090 Founders Edition but has a unique design and lower clock speeds. The card features a triple-fan cooler and a three-section PCB structure but lacks "Ti" or "SUPER" branding.

NVIDIA never released the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, but a quad-slot prototype GPU was found in the dumpster last week... and now that card is being sent to GamersNexus for review.

The experimental RTX 4090 variant has a unique design, and engineering tweaks that would've been nice to see materialize, with the RTX 4090 Ti prototype sharing the core specifications of the retail RTX 4090 Founders Edition. Inside, it features the PG147 SKU 330 board architecture, with power specifications at 450W typical draw, and 600W peak draw.

But, there are some slight changes: the BIOS version is 95.02.01.22.01 with operating frequencies of 2115MHz base, and 2335MHz boost, which means the GPU clock speeds are around 5% lower than the RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.

The huge triple-fan cooler is joined by a concealed middle fan that is built into the heatsink structure, with design elements pulled from the purported 900W-capable Founders Edition GPU. We've expected this card to be called the RTX 4090 Ti or even RTX 4090 SUPER, but the card found in the dumpster is void of any "Ti", "SUPER", or "TITAN" naming... it's just the standard RTX 4090 branding.

The three-section PCB structure was probably developed to house more processing cores and memory components, but this card never hit the production stage, unfortunately. I'm very keen to see what GamersNexus can dig out of this prototype GPU.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, techpowerup.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

