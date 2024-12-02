NVIDIA's quad-slot RTX 4090 Ti prototype from dumpster being sent to GamersNexus for review

NVIDIA's unreleased quad-slot GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card was found in a dumpster, is now being sent to GamersNexus for review.

NVIDIA never released the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, but a quad-slot prototype GPU was found in the dumpster last week... and now that card is being sent to GamersNexus for review.

The experimental RTX 4090 variant has a unique design, and engineering tweaks that would've been nice to see materialize, with the RTX 4090 Ti prototype sharing the core specifications of the retail RTX 4090 Founders Edition. Inside, it features the PG147 SKU 330 board architecture, with power specifications at 450W typical draw, and 600W peak draw.

But, there are some slight changes: the BIOS version is 95.02.01.22.01 with operating frequencies of 2115MHz base, and 2335MHz boost, which means the GPU clock speeds are around 5% lower than the RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.

The huge triple-fan cooler is joined by a concealed middle fan that is built into the heatsink structure, with design elements pulled from the purported 900W-capable Founders Edition GPU. We've expected this card to be called the RTX 4090 Ti or even RTX 4090 SUPER, but the card found in the dumpster is void of any "Ti", "SUPER", or "TITAN" naming... it's just the standard RTX 4090 branding.

The three-section PCB structure was probably developed to house more processing cores and memory components, but this card never hit the production stage, unfortunately. I'm very keen to see what GamersNexus can dig out of this prototype GPU.