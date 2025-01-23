NViDIA teases quad-slot, triple-fan GPU prototype with rotated PCB: could be Blackwell TITAN

We all remember that insane quad-slot, triple-fan purported GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype, with an interesting rotated PCB... well, NVIDIA's detailing of its new GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition GPUs give us a tease at what would've been a MONSTER graphics card.
NVIDIA posted a new video showing off a concept design that features a quad-slot, triple-fan cooler that we've seen leaked over the last few months, after a functional card was found and sent to the team at GamersNexus to deep-dive into. This card was now confirmed by NVIDIA as their prototype, but they decided to not use the monster quad-slot design.
The innovative rotated PCB looks awesome, but the cooler is far, far too thick to be used by NVIDIA... and we now see that gorgeous dual-slot cooler that keeps the new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition cool. No thick, quad-slot cooler required, even to cool the fastest graphics card on the planet.
- Read more: RTX 4090 Ti prototype from dumpster being sent to GamersNexus for review
- Read more: RTX 4090 Ti quad-slot prototype GPU hits eBay, well, kinda... its I/O bracket
- Read more: RTX 4090 Ti GPU sees IO bracket released: the GPU that never was
- Read more: RTX 4090 Ti spotted again, has a PCIe interface this time
The quad-slot, triple-fan cooler with that wicked rotated PCB was most likely an RTX TITAN series GPU, confirmed with dual 16-pin power connectors.
This is most likely that 800W beast that was mentioned a couple of years ago, but NVIDIA said that there were multiple reasons for leaving this prototype design in its rear view mirror: thickness, and limited chassis support being just a couple of reasons. But... this prototype served as the foundation for the Blackwell GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.