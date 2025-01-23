NViDIA teases quad-slot, triple-fan GPU prototype with rotated PCB: could be Blackwell TITAN

NVIDIA details its beast quad-slot, triple-fan RTX 40 or TITAN prototype with an interesting rotated PCB as the GeForce RTX 5090 preps for launch.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition GPUs reveal a design evolution from a quad-slot, triple-fan RTX 4090 Ti prototype. The prototype, featuring a rotated PCB and dual 16-pin power connectors, was deemed too thick and impractical. It influenced the development of the Blackwell GPU architecture and the RTX 50 series. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition GPUs reveal a design evolution from a quad-slot, triple-fan RTX 4090 Ti prototype. The prototype, featuring a rotated PCB and dual 16-pin power connectors, was deemed too thick and impractical. It influenced the development of the Blackwell GPU architecture and the RTX 50 series.

We all remember that insane quad-slot, triple-fan purported GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype, with an interesting rotated PCB... well, NVIDIA's detailing of its new GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition GPUs give us a tease at what would've been a MONSTER graphics card.

NVIDIA posted a new video showing off a concept design that features a quad-slot, triple-fan cooler that we've seen leaked over the last few months, after a functional card was found and sent to the team at GamersNexus to deep-dive into. This card was now confirmed by NVIDIA as their prototype, but they decided to not use the monster quad-slot design.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The innovative rotated PCB looks awesome, but the cooler is far, far too thick to be used by NVIDIA... and we now see that gorgeous dual-slot cooler that keeps the new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition cool. No thick, quad-slot cooler required, even to cool the fastest graphics card on the planet.

The quad-slot, triple-fan cooler with that wicked rotated PCB was most likely an RTX TITAN series GPU, confirmed with dual 16-pin power connectors.

4

This is most likely that 800W beast that was mentioned a couple of years ago, but NVIDIA said that there were multiple reasons for leaving this prototype design in its rear view mirror: thickness, and limited chassis support being just a couple of reasons. But... this prototype served as the foundation for the Blackwell GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.