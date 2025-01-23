All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NViDIA teases quad-slot, triple-fan GPU prototype with rotated PCB: could be Blackwell TITAN

NVIDIA details its beast quad-slot, triple-fan RTX 40 or TITAN prototype with an interesting rotated PCB as the GeForce RTX 5090 preps for launch.

NViDIA teases quad-slot, triple-fan GPU prototype with rotated PCB: could be Blackwell TITAN
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition GPUs reveal a design evolution from a quad-slot, triple-fan RTX 4090 Ti prototype. The prototype, featuring a rotated PCB and dual 16-pin power connectors, was deemed too thick and impractical. It influenced the development of the Blackwell GPU architecture and the RTX 50 series.

We all remember that insane quad-slot, triple-fan purported GeForce RTX 4090 Ti prototype, with an interesting rotated PCB... well, NVIDIA's detailing of its new GeForce RTX 50 series Founders Edition GPUs give us a tease at what would've been a MONSTER graphics card.

NVIDIA posted a new video showing off a concept design that features a quad-slot, triple-fan cooler that we've seen leaked over the last few months, after a functional card was found and sent to the team at GamersNexus to deep-dive into. This card was now confirmed by NVIDIA as their prototype, but they decided to not use the monster quad-slot design.

NViDIA teases quad-slot, triple-fan GPU prototype with rotated PCB: could be Blackwell TITAN 67
4

The innovative rotated PCB looks awesome, but the cooler is far, far too thick to be used by NVIDIA... and we now see that gorgeous dual-slot cooler that keeps the new GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition cool. No thick, quad-slot cooler required, even to cool the fastest graphics card on the planet.

The quad-slot, triple-fan cooler with that wicked rotated PCB was most likely an RTX TITAN series GPU, confirmed with dual 16-pin power connectors.

NViDIA teases quad-slot, triple-fan GPU prototype with rotated PCB: could be Blackwell TITAN 68
4

This is most likely that 800W beast that was mentioned a couple of years ago, but NVIDIA said that there were multiple reasons for leaving this prototype design in its rear view mirror: thickness, and limited chassis support being just a couple of reasons. But... this prototype served as the foundation for the Blackwell GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

