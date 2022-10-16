GUNNIR's custom Intel Arc A770 Flux tested: up to 2.65GHz GPU with OC

GUNNIR's new custom Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card has been picked up by Expreview, with the beautiful-looking card put through its paces. Check it out:

The new custom GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card features a fully custom design, with an 8+4 VRM phase design, dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, a triple-fan cooling system, and a dual-slot design. The design of the card looks badass, with GUNNIR shifting away from traditional-looking graphics cards with its custom Intel Arc A770 Flux.

The new GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux has a fantastic design

Inside, GUNNIR has 8GB of GDDR6 memory (remember, Intel's new Arc A770 comes in 16GB and 8GB variants) with the GPU factory overclocked from 2100MHz up to 2400MHz, the team at Expreview was able to push the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card and its GPU up to a much higher 2.65GHz with overclocking.

GUNNIR's new Intel Arc A770 Flux torn apart

During the testing period, Expreview noted that the GPU temps of the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card never breached 67C, with the GPU clock sitting at 2400MHz pretty much the entire time. Power consumption on Intel Arc is atrocious, with the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphic card using 283W of power, with peak power consumption hitting a huge 329W (this is not a fast card, power shouldn't be anywhere near that high).

GUNNIR's new custom Intel Arc A770 Flux GPU was pushed up to a rather impressive 3049MHz, but the team at Expreview noted it wasn't stable at all. The highest GPU clock they were able to have stable was 2650MHz, which is 550MHz above Intel's own reference GPU specs on the Arc A770.