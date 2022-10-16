All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

GUNNIR's custom Intel Arc A770 Flux tested: up to 2.65GHz GPU with OC

GUNNIR's new custom Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card has been tested: 2400MHz factory overclock on the GPU, can be pushed to 2.65GHz with overclocking.

GUNNIR's custom Intel Arc A770 Flux tested: up to 2.65GHz GPU with OC
Published Oct 16, 2022 9:22 PM CDT
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

GUNNIR's new custom Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card has been picked up by Expreview, with the beautiful-looking card put through its paces. Check it out:

The new custom GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card features a fully custom design, with an 8+4 VRM phase design, dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, a triple-fan cooling system, and a dual-slot design. The design of the card looks badass, with GUNNIR shifting away from traditional-looking graphics cards with its custom Intel Arc A770 Flux.

The new GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux has a fantastic design 02 | TweakTown.com
8

The new GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux has a fantastic design

Inside, GUNNIR has 8GB of GDDR6 memory (remember, Intel's new Arc A770 comes in 16GB and 8GB variants) with the GPU factory overclocked from 2100MHz up to 2400MHz, the team at Expreview was able to push the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card and its GPU up to a much higher 2.65GHz with overclocking.

GUNNIR's new Intel Arc A770 Flux torn apart 03 | TweakTown.comGUNNIR's new Intel Arc A770 Flux torn apart 04 | TweakTown.com

GUNNIR's new Intel Arc A770 Flux torn apart

During the testing period, Expreview noted that the GPU temps of the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphics card never breached 67C, with the GPU clock sitting at 2400MHz pretty much the entire time. Power consumption on Intel Arc is atrocious, with the GUNNIR Intel Arc A770 Flux graphic card using 283W of power, with peak power consumption hitting a huge 329W (this is not a fast card, power shouldn't be anywhere near that high).

GUNNIR's new custom Intel Arc A770 Flux GPU was pushed up to a rather impressive 3049MHz, but the team at Expreview noted it wasn't stable at all. The highest GPU clock they were able to have stable was 2650MHz, which is 550MHz above Intel's own reference GPU specs on the Arc A770.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.98
$499.98$538.89$588.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2022 at 9:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.