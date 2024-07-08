ASRock debuts new Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPUs, 'Challenger SE' or Special Edition

Hopefully, this Intel Arc A770 and A750 refresh from ASRock doesn't mean Intel's Battlemage follow-up will arrive later than expected.

ASRock has launched new Intel Arc graphics cards, the Intel Arc A770 Challenger SE 16GB OC and Intel Arc A750 Challenger SE 8GB OC, sporting updated cooling designs and a slightly smaller form factor. These SE or Second Edition GPUs build on the existing Challenger models released by ASRock last year, with the main changes revolving around the cooler and physical build, so performance is expected to remain the same.

Both are compact dual-fan GPUs, and the new dimensions (267mm x 130mm x 48mm) make them roughly 2-3% smaller than the previous variants. The overall look is in line with previous models; however, now, it has added RGB lighting. And much like it does with its Phantom Gaming cards, ASRock includes a physical switch so you can turn the lighting on or off directly from the GPU.

Additional changes include more vents on the metal backplate for better heat dissipation and improved cooling. Elsewhere, specs like clock speeds remain unchanged, though the new display configuration across both is now 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 and 1 x HDMI 2.0b.

The Intel Arc A770 Challenger SE 16GB OC is Intel's flagship Arc GPU. It sports 16GB of VRAM on a 2560-bit bus, making it one of the most affordable 16GB options. However, on average, performance across the Intel Arc A750 and Arc A770 is pretty close - where, on average, you're looking at roughly GeForce RTX 3060 levels.

ASRock has confirmed that these new Challenger Second Edition cards will begin shipping in mid-July. Hopefully, this refresh doesn't mean Intel's Battlemage follow-up will arrive later than expected.