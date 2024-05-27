Elden Ring special edition graphics cards are coming and they're Intel Arc A770 and A750s

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21, and Gunnir is prepping to launch a pair of custom limtied edition Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPUs.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are prepping to launch the highly anticipated expansion for its smash-hit action RPG Elden Ring on June 21 called 'Shadow of the Erdtree.' As one of the most critically acclaimed and popular game releases this decade, fans are excited to explore the new Land of Shadow region. And thanks to Gunnir, PC gamers can do so in style with a pair of new Shadow of the Erdtree graphics cards.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition Intel Arc A750/A770 GPUs from Gunnir.

However, there is a catch: These GPUs are limited to Intel Arc A750 and Intel Arc A770 models sporting custom Gunnir 'Photon' designs inspired by Elden Ring and the new DLC expansion. So yeah, it's not precisely high-end performance. Still, the minimal black and gold look is impressively stylish, with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree art found on the backplate.

Definite collector's items, these custom GPUs could be limited to the Asian market. There's no word on whether they will ship with in-game bonuses or Elden Ring-related goodies.

Specs-wise, expect these to be similar to Gunnir's existing Intel Arc A750 and A770 Photon graphics cards, with 8GB and 16GB of VRAM, respectively. For those wondering, Intel's Arc range has come a long way in a few short years thanks to consistent driver updates and improvements from Intel.

As of 2024, these cards' performance is roughly between the GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 in most titles with competitive ray-tracing. The A770 is Intel's current flagship Arc GPU, with 32 Xe-cores, 16GB of VRAM, and a 2,100MHz base clock speed that should be overclocked to 2,400MHz.

Intel is expected to introduce its second-gen Battlemage Arc architecture later this year, with new desktop models expected to replace the Arc A750 and A770. There's not a lot of concrete info on Battlemage right now, but that will change in the coming months.