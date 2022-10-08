PlayStation live games will be multi-platform on PS5 and PC

Sony is tackling its live service games the proper way by releasing them across multiple platforms at once.

Sony wants to release 12 live games on the market by the year 2025. It's a big undertaking that will require experimentation, growing pains, and probably failure and eventual adaptation. Despite the risks, Sony wants to try and capture the lucrative live gaming market that generated over $7.5 billion for PlayStation last year.

A big part of this live games plan is releasing the titles across multiple platforms. Sony confirms that it will release its live games simultaneously on both PC and PlayStation consoles, which is a requirement in order to reach as many players as possible. Live service games live and die based on playerbase numbers and it is critical that they are made available on multiple storefronts, platforms, and mediums whenever possible.

In a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze, PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst outlined the simple yet powerful approach:

"So in the case of our live service offerings will go day-and-date with the PlayStation and PC platform," Hulst said.

"Live service games are a little bit different in nature because you want to have really strong communities, strong engagement, right away, right when you go live."

In the same interview, Hulst also said that more PlayStation 5 games would come to PC. New PlayStation games would have about a one year window on consoles before they came to PC.

"Going forward, we'll see a least a year between the releases on our own platform on PlayStation and on the PC platform."

Hulst went on to talk about the new games that Sony is working on, which amounts to more than two dozen projects. These games include live service titles and premium, singleplayer AAA games across all platforms:

"25, that's roughly the number of what we are working on at the moment and I want to add to that...almost half of those are new ideas, new properties. So there's a good mixture of us working inside the most beloved franchises and coming up with new ideas to keep things fresh.

"These are obviously in various stages in development. There's new projects that we are prototyping or have in conceptualization stages or pre-production stages."

