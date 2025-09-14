Sony pledges commitment to 'highly narrative-driven' singleplayer games

Sony has no plans to shrug off singleplayer games as it chases the rat race of live services, with PlayStation Studios doubling-down on more offline games.

In its latest annual Corporate Report filing, Sony has made a commitment to continue making prestige singleplayer games for the PlayStation ecosystem.

Sony has no plans to shrug off singleplayer games any time soon, especially now that its live service ambitions have been rattled by the fickle market. A new strategy filing outlines Sony's upcoming plans for PlayStation and its various divisions, and "highly narrative-driven singleplayer games" are listed as growth opportunities for the business.

What's interesting is the distinction between how Sony will use singleplayer games versus live service games. The former is more focused on expanding the user base through must-have games, but this isn't just about consoles--remember that Sony sells games on PC now too, so PC users are included in the PlayStation ecosystem. Sony wants gamers to buy PS5 consoles to play PS5 games, but they also want to sell those same games to PC players later on.

The latter category, live service games, is more about boosting engagement--a fancy word for activity in and around the game--in the hopes convincing players to spend money on in-game cosmetics. This is where PlayStation makes most of its money now, and Sony made 29% of its full-year FY24 revenues from microtransactions, or $8.5 billion.

As per the document, Sony will grow PlayStation through the following means:

Strategic investment that leverages our active users and high level of user engagement

Expansion of our user base through highly narrative-driven singleplayer video games and live service video games

Sony's latest singleplayer game, Death Stranding 2, has reportedly done well on PlayStation and is expected to arrive on PC in 2026. The next big singleplayer game is the Ghost of Tsushima sequel from Sucker Punch, and Insomniac Games is currently working on a new Wolverine project for Marvel.