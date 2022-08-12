PlayStation live games on PC may get cross-save and PSN integration

Sony's new PlayStation live games may support PlayStation Network account integration on PC as well as cross-saves between PS4, PS5, and PC platforms.

Sony's new gaming hub may hint at features coming to new PlayStation games on PC.

Sony recently put up a new PC gaming section on the PlayStation website, and at first glance it seems like an unremarkable (yet useful) listing of first-party PC games. Scrolling down to the FAQ section gives us some interesting possibilities.

The site may hint at two very important features coming to PlayStation games on PC: PSN integration, which is valuable for Sony's metric tracking and engagement systems, and cross-saves between console and PC. Based on industry trends and the stark contrast between consoles and PCs, we're betting these two features will principally (and perhaps exclusively) apply to Sony's new live games.

It's possible that Sony's words don't mean what we think...but I don't think that is likely. Here's what will probably happen.

Sony plans to release 12 live service games by 2025. I've predicted that these games will be released on all platforms including consoles, PCs, and even mobiles. I've also laid out important guidelines that Sony should follow to maximize revenue and reach potential, including free-to-play, cross-platform/cross-save integration, and no PS Plus requirement.

I think all of those things will still happen and the PlayStation website seems to indicate as much. It's not uncommon for online/live games to require separate sign ins for associated services; Microsoft games sold on Steam require you to sign in to an Xbox account in order to play.

Sony's games should be no different...at least the ones that include online multiplayer.

This offers specific benefits like possible PlayStation Network features like friends lists, messaging, and possibly some sort of integration with Sony's new PlayStation Stars rewards system.

Cross-save should likewise be supported in PlayStation's live games via cloud syncing. Gamers should be able to play on PC and pick up right where they left off on consoles. It's really how all live games need to operate.

This is difficult to do for native non-online games but it's not impossible. Xbox games that are marked as Play Anywhere can transfer saves between PC and Xbox consoles at any point via Xbox LIVE cloud syncing--which is free, mind you, but Sony locks this behind a paywall as a PlayStation Plus perk.

These two features are critical for accessibility, engagement, and most importantly, for Sony to keep track of players' spending and gameplay habits. This kind of data is exponentially valuable to any platform holder...especially one that is just now breaking into the PC and live games market.