PlayStation made $7.59 billion from microtransactions in FY21

Sony's PlayStation platform made nearly $7.6 billion from microtransactions, expansions, DLC, and in-game content in FY21.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 11 2022 10:55 AM CDT
Sony made nearly $7.6 billion from add-on content throughout its last fiscal year, showing the true might of free-to-play and live service games.

PlayStation made $7.59 billion from microtransactions in FY21
Sony's latest FY2021 financials reinforce key trends about the PlayStation business. The gaming platform is largely propped up by microtransaction revenues generated in mega-hit F2P games like Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, and Apex Legends.

PlayStation made $7.59 billion from microtransactions in FY21

In fact, PlayStation made $7.593 billion from add-on content throughout Fiscal Year 2021, a metric that includes microtransactions, in-game purchases, virtual currency purchases, expansions, and DLC.

This is a drop of over $1 billion from last year's all-time high of $8.52 billion, driven mostly by COVID-19 lockdowns spending.

Add-on content is by far the largest portion of PlayStation's revenues. The segment made up 31% of total-year earnings, beating out hardware and digital game sales.

PlayStation made $7.59 billion from microtransactions in FY21

With numbers like these it's no wonder why Sony is doubling-down on live service games.

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

