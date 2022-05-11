PlayStation made $7.59 billion from microtransactions in FY21

Sony's PlayStation platform made nearly $7.6 billion from microtransactions, expansions, DLC, and in-game content in FY21.

Sony made nearly $7.6 billion from add-on content throughout its last fiscal year, showing the true might of free-to-play and live service games.

Sony's latest FY2021 financials reinforce key trends about the PlayStation business. The gaming platform is largely propped up by microtransaction revenues generated in mega-hit F2P games like Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, and Apex Legends.

In fact, PlayStation made $7.593 billion from add-on content throughout Fiscal Year 2021, a metric that includes microtransactions, in-game purchases, virtual currency purchases, expansions, and DLC.

This is a drop of over $1 billion from last year's all-time high of $8.52 billion, driven mostly by COVID-19 lockdowns spending.

Add-on content is by far the largest portion of PlayStation's revenues. The segment made up 31% of total-year earnings, beating out hardware and digital game sales.

With numbers like these it's no wonder why Sony is doubling-down on live service games.

