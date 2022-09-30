All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Hideo Kojima almost made a Death Stranding sequel for Google Stadia

Hideo Kojima had outlined early concepts for a Death Stranding sequel that would release exclusively on Stadia, but Google had cancelled the project.

Hideo Kojima almost made a Death Stranding sequel for Google Stadia
Published Sep 30, 2022 3:32 PM CDT
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

Google cancelled a Death Stranding sequel that could've helped Stadia take off.

Hideo Kojima almost made a Death Stranding sequel for Google Stadia 775 | TweakTown.com
2

Years ago when Google established Stadia Games and Entertainment, Google had opened collaborations with famed Metal Gear Solid developer Hideo Kojima. Rumors had circulated that Kojima would make an episodic horror game for Stadia (which may have evolved into his latest game, Overdose) but the reality was the auteur was laying out concepts for a new Death Stranding game for Google's ill-fated streaming service.

Sources have told 9 to 5 Google that Hideo Kojima's new game would have been a successor to the popular cinematic Death Stranding game released in 2019 on PS4. The project was to be singleplayer-only, however, which is something that Google disagreed with. Stadia's third-party dealmakers cancelled the collaboration in the middle of 2020 after Kojima Productions had delivered game assets.

It's been said that Google cancelled the project because it was a singleplayer-only game. This is quite interesting considering a portion of Ubisoft's games on Stadia are singleplayer-only titles, including Assassin's Creeds Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. Cyberpunk 2077 is also a singleplayer-only game. So this rationale is a curious one.

Whatever the case may be, Kojima Productions has dodged a bullet because Google is officially shutting down Stadia in 2023.

Right now Kojima is working on at least two new projects: A new horror game called Overdose, and a direct sequel to Death Stranding that may be in production as another PlayStation 5 exclusive (with an eventual release on PC most likely).

Here's a timeline development of Kojima's new projects:

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$47.20
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2022 at 3:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5google.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.