All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

No one knew about Stadia's closure, not game developers or engineers

Nobody knew about Stadia's closure beforehand, game developers and even Google's own engineers were kept in the dark about the service's closure.

No one knew about Stadia's closure, not game developers or engineers
Published Sep 30, 2022 11:35 AM CDT
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Google's own teams were kept in the dark about Stadia's closure before the announcement was made, and partnered developers found out with the rest of the internet.

No one knew about Stadia's closure, not game developers or engineers 2 | TweakTown.com
2

Yesterday Google announced its failed game streaming service Stadia would be shut down in January 2023. Google promised to refund all game and hardware purchases, and the store was abruptly pulled offline. No one can purchase games on Stadia, which is pretty bad news for developers like Milestone, who had released Hot Wheels Unleashed on the platform earlier that day.

It turns out that Stadia's closure was a surprise to everyone. Game developers weren't told ahead of time, a few of which had planned to release games on the platform. Even Google's own engineers weren't told before the announcement.

As spotted by Stop Skeletons from Fighting, the following games were planned to release on Stadia before the closure:

  • Arcade Paradise
  • Drawful 2
  • Slaycation Paradise
  • Tangle Tower
  • Looking for Aliens
  • The Addams Family: Mansions of Mayhem

Google Stadia's engineers and UX team had just pushed a significant UI update shortly before the service's closure.

Despite the controversy, developers are saying that Google Stadia's teams have treated them exceptionally well. Joe Blackburn from Bungie says that Stadia was an invaluable tool for Destiny 2's development, especially as the team used Stadia to help test deployed updates in real-time.

Hyper Gunsport developer Brandon Sheffield praises Stadia's revenue rates and says the team was able to recoup all dev costs when the game launched on the platform.

Stadia's closure shows the immaturity of the cloud gaming market when users have to buy games separately, at full cost, and the dangers of how access is effectively cut off when an online-only service goes offline.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$47.20
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2022 at 11:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.