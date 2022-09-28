Sony PS5 exclusive Returnal teased for PC: NVIDIA DLSS + AMD FSR tech

It looks like Sony is about to deliver another PlayStation 5 game to the PC with Returnal teased, packing NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling technology support.

In the leak, we can see the PC graphics settings of Returnal which details DLSS without knowing which version (we should expect DLSS 2.x) while FSR is the same (we should expect FSR 1.x unfortunately, and not FSR 2.x) as FSR is listed as "spatial upscaler" in Returnal.

Returnal is a third-person shooter developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, released over a year ago in April 2021. It seems we have to wait over a year before Sony pushes its PS5 exclusives to the PC, but that's alright with me... it means we have some exciting PS5 games to look forward to on the PC in the future. Returnal seems to be another one of those, after the fantastic PC port of Marvel's Spider-man Remastered.

Returnal on the PC isn't quite official just yet, but with this leak teasing NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling support on the PC isn't far-fetched. We should expect the announcement in the coming weeks from Sony, so prepare your PCs.