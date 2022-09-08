Returnal should be the next PS5 game to come to PC

Returnal should be the next PlayStation 5 game to cross over to PC.

Sony is making a big splash onto PC gaming this year. Following the releases of Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and more recently Spider-Man 2018, Sony is bringing its once-guarded PS4 exclusives over to PC in an effort to establish supplemental revenues. 2022 will deliver at least two new PlayStation exclusives with Spider-Man Miles Morales--a launch game on the PS5--and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection. Now there's even more reason to believe another PS5 game will cross over with Housemarque's punishing shooter Returnal.

Housemarque gave a GDC 2022 speech with on-screen debut footage that listed PC as the output platform (about the 13:32 mark). This indicates Returnal is probably coming to PC, reinforcing previous claims. Returnal was found on SteamDB under the name Tower of Sisyphus, which is a direct reference to a section of the game.

The listing has since been renamed "Oregon" but the tags are a dead giveaway: Bullet hell, female protagonist, singleplayer, sci-fi, and roguelite are some of the tags used in the listing.

Sony's PC game sales are included in its Other segment category.

Neither Housemarque nor Sony have made any formal announcements on Returnal's PC release. Sony wants to make $300 million from PC game releases this fiscal year thanks to compounding revenues of new and evergreen releases.

It's unclear that if Returnal is coming to PC whether or not it'll launch in 2022 or early 2023.