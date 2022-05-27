All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation PC ports to generate $300 million this year

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, May 27 2022 11:47 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 27 2022 12:19 PM CDT
Sony expects to make $300 million from first-party PlayStation games on PC this year, the company has announced.

PlayStation consoles are no longer the exclusive venue for Sony's first-party games. Sony is making a big effort to expand onto PC, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and the more recent God of War. Sony has had middling success with its PC ports but earnings from the platform are expected to spike by 275% across the next year.

A recent PlayStation presentation shows that Sony will recognize $300 million in PC game revenues throughout FY22. It's unclear whether or not Destiny 2 is included in this amount, but it also suggests Sony could release multiple new first-party PS4 and/or PS5 games onto Steam this year.

Evidence shows that Sony plans to release at least two new first-party games to PC, including Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, which has been confirmed to release on Steam, and PS5 exclusive Returnal, which hasn't been confirmed but datamined info suggests a Steam release.

So far, Sony's push into PC has delivered smaller comparative results compared to its console segments. This is to be expected considering there are only 3 titles available on PC, however it's still worth examining more closely.

Sony recognizes PC game revenues as part of its Other segment, which also includes peripherals, accessories, and hardware like the PlayStation VR. Comparatively, PC games made up 2.28% of total Other segment revenues for FY2020, which includes Horizon Zero Dawn's launch on Steam, and 4.8% of total Other revenues for FY21, which includes God of War and Days Gone.

Our findings indicate that Sony is making a deliberate and determined effort into its PC expansion. The company expects to release 20% of its first-party games onto PC throughout FY22, further signalling new titles will release onto Steam from now until March 2023.

