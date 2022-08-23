Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Benchmarked: 8K with DLSS 2.4 + FSR 2.0

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC is a masterpiece of PC port, now tested at the glorious 8K resolution with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and FSR 2.0 benched.

Introduction

Sony has been pushing out some of the largest PlayStation exclusive games onto the PC recently, with the last one being Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered... and man, it's a beauty.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a beautiful game on the PlayStation 5, but it's even better on the PC, especially when you've got the hardware to drive all the visual dials to the maximum. The PC port of the game has a lot of things going for it: adjustable detail levels, unlocked frame rates, one of the best games for supporting UltraWide gaming monitors with 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 aspect ratios, as well as upscaling technologies from both AMD and NVIDIA with FSR and DLSS.

NVIDIA DLSS 2.4 makes an outing here, while AMD has another game to add to its growing collection of FSR 2.0 supported titles. The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was ported by Nixxes, with improved shadows and beautiful ray-traced reflection options to choose from. The differences are subtle at times, but once you notice what ray-traced reflections are doing, the tweaks are drool-worthy.

I do commend the developers for providing ultra-wide monitor support, and not just lazy ultra-wide monitor support... but going the whole hog: 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 aspect ratios are supported. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered also supports triple-monitor gaming setups using NVIDIA Surround or AMD Eyefinity setups. I've got to give it to the team, this is how PC gaming should be by default.

Graphics Settings

I'm not going to go into 8K benchmarking on Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on low graphics settings... no way... no we have the full 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz on the Dell UP3218K display. I've got everything pretty much maxed out across the board, from texture quality set to "Very High" and then tweaking it up a bit further to 16X anisotropic filtering (up from 8x AF).

Once we've got Ray Tracing enabled, the ray-traced reflections are set to "On", while the Reflection Resolution and Geometry Detail are both set to "Very High", while the Object Range slider is maxed out to 10.

There are 3 different options for upscaling algorithms, where you've got IGTI (Insomniac Games' Temporal Injection), NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), and then AMD FSR 2.0 (FidelityFX Super Resolution). When it comes to NVIDIA DLSS, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered offers up the latest NVIDIA DLSS 2.4 algorithm.

Graphics Features + Technologies

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is something quite special: packing significant upgrades on the PC over the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. Sony had the goal of making Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to be a "visual stunner" on the PC, adding that it meant opening up extensive configurability to PC gamers because they all have varying hardware.

Not only that, but the company introduced new techniques and tools help them push things even further in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The full list includes ray-traced reflections that are available in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, with adjustable detail levels of ray-traced reflections for PC gamers.

But then we've also got NVIDIA technologies with NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that uses the Tensor Core AI processors inside of GeForce RTX series GPUs, to boost performance in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered while keeping, or improving the graphical quality in the game.

There's also NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) which is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers that have spare GPU headroom: think lower resolutions mixed with a powerful GeForce RTX 30 series GPU... you can boost the image quality through using NVIDIA DLAA in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC.

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel's New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you've got three monitors, we've got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

It's also not just the graphics department that has received some PC lovin' but also the fact that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered also supports multiple peripherals and customization. We're looking at PlayStation DualSense wireless controller support on the PC, where PC gamers get access to those wicked adaptive trigger feedback and haptic responses inside of the game.

There's mouse and keyboard support of course, which isn't some afterthought, either. There's also Steam Input support, countless remapping options available, and multiple accessibility features. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered also supports achievements and cloud saves across both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Test System Specs

I've recently upgraded my major GPU test bed for 2022, but I will be upgrading again soon enough once Intel launches its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and Z790 motherboards, and AMD with its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs and X670E motherboards.

The new upgrades include the shift to the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, 64GB of Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800 memory, and 8TB of Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD goodness. Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K is a beast, with the Alder Lake CPU packing 8 Performance cores (P-cores) and 8 Efficient cores (E-cores) at up to 5.2GHz.

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme

I've got that installed into the bigger-than-life ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which is absolutely loaded to the brim with technologies and features that it houses everything you need. We're talking about one of the best-looking designs on a motherboard yet, PCIe 5.0 support, enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, and oh-so-much more.

RAM: 64GB Sabrent Rocket DDR5-4800

Sabrent helped out in a huge way by sending over 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory in the form of 4 x 16GB DDR5-4800 modules of its new Sabrent Rocket DDR5 memory. The company also helped out in an even bigger way, supplying us with a gigantic and super-fast 8TB model of its Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

SSD: 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus M.2

We're talking about 7.5GB/sec+ (7500MB/sec) from a single M.2 SSD, along with a gigantic 8TB of capacity. The 2TB drives aren't big enough for all of our game installs for GPU testing... the 4TB is much better, but the 8TB gives us room to move into 2023 without worrying about installing multiple games that are 200GB+ in size.

Displays: ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz

ASUS has been a tight partner of TweakTown for many years, with the fine folks at ASUS Australia sending over their ROG Strix XG438Q and ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitors for our GPU test benches. They're both capable of 4K 120Hz+ through their DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.

I will be upgrading these in the near future, over to some DisplayPort 2.0-capable panels and some new HDMI 2.1-enabled 4K 165Hz panels in OLED form of course...given that next-gen GPUs are right around the corner, there has been no better time to upgrade your display or TV.

I've been working on this system for a while now, but now we're stretching its legs with the newly-released PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Not just in 1080p or 1440p, not even in just 4K... but at 8K with a native resolution of 7680 x 4320. I've run through some of the very fastest GPU silicon on the planet.

Benchmarks - 8K

I've got the benchmarks listed with all of the data above, while I've split it up into easier-to-digest benchmark charts below in the respective format:

RT disabled +DLSS or FSR enabled

RT disabled +DLSS or FSR disabled

RT enabled +DLSS or FSR enabled

RT enabled +DLSS or FSR disabled

Final Thoughts

VRAM consumption

This is where NVIDIA currently owns it: 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory on their flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. AMD has only 16GB of GDDR6 on its Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6900 XT, and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards.

8K really does chew through the VRAM, and running a game as gorgeous as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered requires a considerable amount of memory. The game was using around 13.5GB to 15GB of VRAM at 8K whether it was native or with DLSS 2.4 or FSR 2.0 enabled. This means that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB is out of the question at 8K in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered... which is why I left it out of the benchmark run.

It's funny how a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man game has one of the best uses of ray-traced effects yet, years into the world of ray tracing. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is an absolute delight, not just from a gameplay perspective, but from an eye-candy perspective with all the visual dials cranked to the max on a high-end PC.

The PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is awesome, especially if you've got the right hardware: but at 8K it's an absolute masterpiece. I'm only playing through it on a 32-inch 8K 60Hz monitor, so I can only imagine what a higher-end 88-inch or behemoth 97-inch 8K OLED would look like with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered running at 8K on a high-end PC.

Flinging around New York City with your webs is something that you really want to be doing smoothly at 60FPS, so driving 33 million pixels at 8K and 60FPS is a bit hard... even for a flagship GPU. Both AMD and NVIDIA can hit 60FPS+ with their respective upscaling technologies enabled in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. NVIDIA and its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti pushes a bloody impressive 82FPS average at 8K with DLSS 2.4 enabled, compared to AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT with 64FPS average with FSR 2.0 enabled.

If you take away the AI upscaling benefits and run native 8K, then NVIDIA utterly destroys AMD. NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flings through New York City at just 21FPS, the GeForce RTX 3090 with 19FPS, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with just 7FPS average. The best AMD can do with the flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 8K native is 6FPS -- yeah six frames per second -- while the Radeon RX 6900 XT is 1FPS behind with 6FPS average.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is an absolute visual delight at 8K 60FPS+ on the right hardware, and thanks to both FSR 2.0 and more so DLSS 2.4, it's completely possible if you've got the fastest GPU in your system. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti drives 60FPS+ at 8K without ray tracing enabled... but even with it on, you're only dropping down to 55FPS or so, which is completely acceptable performance drop for what you get in return visually.

Here's hoping Sony continues this trend and delivers more super high-quality PC ports of fantastic PlayStation games. Now I really want to try Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on multiple 4K monitors, or better yet, multiple ultra-wide gaming monitors. For now, 8K 60FPS will have to do.