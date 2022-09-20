MSI unveils new GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB + RTX 4080 12GB cards

MSI has unveiled its new fleet of custom GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 series graphics cards, with new members of the SUPRIM, SUPRIM LIQUID, GAMING TRIO, and VENTUS cards here to be detailed.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM is the new flagship Ada Lovelace card from the company, cooled by the TRI FROZR 3S thermal solution, something MSI calls its "most advanced air cooling system". MSI cools the RTX 4090 SUPRIM by dissipating heat from critical board components with TORX FAN 5.0, up to 10 Core Pipes, Airflow Control finds featuring new Wave-curved 3.0 edges, and air antegrade fins.

8

MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM graphics card

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

MSI is outfitting its new custom RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB graphics cards with a vapor chamber, while the RTX 4080 12GB gets a massive nickel-plated copper baseplate. MSI will be using its business-as-usual brushed aluminum on the exterior of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB SUPRIM X graphics cards, while the backplate impart an armored aesthetic while reinforcing the length of the card.

It wouldn't be a new MSI SUPRIM graphics card if it didn't have RGB lighting, with the new RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB SUPRIM graphics cards from MSI featuring their in-house RGB Mystic Light. You can tweak that through MSI's own software, while Dual BIOS is on the cards for overclockers.

MSI notes that its new GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB SUPRIM graphics cards are "just as impressive in size as they are in performance" with the RTX 4090 SUPRIM taking up to 3.75 slots, while the RTX 4080 16GB SUPRIM is also a 3.75-slot beast, while the RTX 4080 12GB SUPRIM is a 3.5-slot card.

8

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID with a 240mm AIO cooler

MSI is introducing something new with this generation of GeForce GPU, with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID graphics card. The new custom MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID graphics card is -- yeah, you guessed it -- a closed-loop liquid cooling system that will keep Ada Lovelace even cooler than the air-cooled RTX 4090 SUPRIM.

MSI is using a thinner design on the RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID, with a single fan on the card itself and then it spans out to a bigger 240mm AIO radiator with dual MSI Silent Gate P12 120mm fans that are "designed to provide massive air pressure at extremely low noise".

8

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 + RTX 4080 GAMING TRIO graphics cards

It wouldn't be a new MSI graphics card launch without a new GAMING TRIO variant, with the new GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO and RTX 4080 GAMING TRIO both coming out in new Ada Lovelace GPU form. MSI's new GAMING TRIO cards feature a Dual BIOS which is great for quickly switching between Silent mode and Gaming mode.

MSI is using a brushed-metal backplate with a flow-through design that doesn't just look nice, but also reinforces the design, while also providing passive cooling through the use of thermal pads. MSI is using its usual Mystic Light RGB lighting here, which can sync with Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link.

The company notes that its new GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING TRIO is a 3.75-slot beast, while the RTX 4080 16GB GAMING TRIO is a 3.25-slot card, and the RTX 4080 12GB GAMING TRIO comes in as a 3-slot card.

8

MSI's new no-frills GeForce RTX 4080 VENTUS graphics card

Lastly, we've got MSI's new VENTUS series making a return in the form of the GeForce RTX 4080 VENTUS 3X models that are slimmer designs: 3-slot and 2.5-slot models based on the RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards, respectively.

MSI uses a "no-frills Spartan design philosophy" where its VENTUS cards have everything they need to run, and nothing else. MSI's new GeForce RTX 4080 VENTUS 3X graphics cards have a "robust cooling system, reinforcing brushed aluminum backplate, and well-rounded aesthetic make this graphics card suitable for any build".