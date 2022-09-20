NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 revealed: 16GB model starts at $1199

NVIDIA has finally announced its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and with it three new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards: the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, and two new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

The new GeForce RTX 4080 is exactly as the rumors suggested: split into the RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card features 9728 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6X memory, and 2x the performance of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti while using 10% less power.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080, in all its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU glory

NVIDIA says that pricing will start at $1199 for its new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card, meanwhile, pricing will begin at $899 for the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card. The 16GB of GDDR6X memory is clocked at 22.5Gbps, with a 320W TDP. We can expect the GeForce RTX 4080 to launch in November.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 is also built with creators in mind, with its additional memory -- 16GB up from the 10GB of G6X that launched on the RTX 3080 -- which will help out when rendering larger scenes, editing 12K RAW video, and working with multiple apps at the same time.

All of the new Ada Lovelace GPUs are compatible with NVIDIA DLSS 3, which is the very latest AI-powered upscaling technology ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB, and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards.

NVIDIA says its new DLSS 3 technology will super-power games like Cyberpunk 2077 with its new Ray Tracing mode "Overdrive Mode" with DLSS 3 offering 90FPS+ average with DLSS 3 + RT On, compared to just 20FPS or so average with DLSS disabled but RT still enabled.

NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 has some freaking incredible gains over the RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

CUDA cores : 16384

GPU boost clock : 2.52GHz

GPU base clock : 2.23GHz

Memory : 24GB GDDR6X

Memory interface : 384-bit

Graphics card power : 450W

Power connectors: 3 x 8-pin (or PCIe Gen5 cable)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

CUDA cores : 9728

GPU boost clock : 2.51GHz

GPU base clock : 2.21GHz

Memory : 16GB GDDR6X

Memory interface : 256-bit

Graphics card power : 320W

Power connectors: 3 x 8-pin (or PCIe Gen5 cable)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB

CUDA cores : 7680

GPU boost clock : 2.61GHz

GPU base clock : 2.31GHz

Memory : 12GB GDDR6X

Memory interface : 192-bit

Graphics card power : 285W

Power connectors: 2 x 8-pin (or PCIe Gen5 cable)

Tune in for custom AIB models of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, which will be coming from ASUS, COLORFUL, Inno3D, GAINWARD, GIGABYTE, MSI, Palit, ZOTAC, and others. There's no EVGA obviously, given what's happened in the last few days. It's a pity, given how much of a beast Ada Lovelace is shaping up to be.