MSI's GeForce RTX 5080 line-up includes the SFF-Ready and brand-new 16G INSPIRE 3X OC design

MSI's GeForce RTX 5080 line-up includes a brand-new SFF-Ready design that looks sleek and minimal, in addition to the powerful SUPRIM OC model.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Series, powered by Blackwell architecture, introduces more compact and efficient GPU designs. MSI's lineup includes the RTX 5080 models, featuring advanced cooling technologies like STORMFORCE fans and liquid cooling. These GPUs promise enhanced 4K gaming performance with DLSS 4 and 16GB GDDR7 memory.

Enthusiast GPUs have been getting bigger and bigger, with many requiring new anti-sag designs and brackets to support their size and weight. The good news is that we will see sleeker and more compact designs with NVIDIA's new Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series, as seen in MSI's line-up of GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards - unveiled at CES 2025.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G INSPIRE 3X OC.

This can be seen in MSI's brand-new GeForce RTX 5080 16G INSPIRE 3X OC graphics card. It's SFF-Ready, so it's only 2.5 slots thick, and it features a minimal design with a brushed metal backplate and an overall look that will please those looking for a GPU that isn't all about the PC gamer aesthetic.

It also features MSI's new STORMFORCE fans with claw texturing, designed to optimize airflow and keep noise levels down. This is impressive stuff, especially when you consider that the GeForce RTX 5080 will be a capable 4K gaming GPU thanks to the new architecture, DLSS 4, and 16GB of fast GDDR7 memory.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G LIQUID OC.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you've got the flagship liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 5080 16G LIQUID OC with advanced GPU and VRAM cooling. This one also features a 360mm radiator like its GeForce RTX 5090 counterpart, with similar premium components, including durable braided tubing and a scratch-proof cover.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G SUPRIM OC.

There's also a GeForce RTX 5080 16G SUPRIM OC model with the latest HYPR FROZR thermal design for peak performance and quiet operation. It features an advanced vapor chamber to accommodate the new Blackwell GPU and GDDR7 memory and the latest STORMFORCE fans.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G GAMING TRIO OC.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G GAMING TRIO OC WHITE.

Next up, you've got the GeForce RTX 5080 16G GAMING TRIO OC and GeForce RTX 5080 16G GAMING TRIO OC WHITE combo, which sees the popular variant get an upgrade with a slimmer design, the new STORMFORCE FANS, and the latest TRI FROZR 4 cooling. These will probably be some of the most popular models for PC gamers.

The GeForce RTX 5080 16G VENTUS 3X OC.

Finally, we've got the MSRP ($999) model, the GeForce RTX 5080 16G VENTUS 3X OC with TORX FAN 5.0 technology, a metal backplate, and a visual overhaul that delivers a sleeker-looking GPU compared to previous-gen Ventus designs. MSI has confirmed that all of these models will be available around launch, so stay tuned for pricing as they are made available.