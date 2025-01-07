Here's MSI's GeForce RTX 5090 line-up, led by the flagship 32G SUPRIM LIQUID OC

MSI's GeForce RTX 5090 line-up has been unveiled at CES 2025, and it includes the brand-new, impressive-looking, GeForce RTX 5090 32G VANGUARD OC design.

TL;DR: The GeForce RTX 5090, built on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, features 32GB GDDR7 memory and 21760 CUDA Cores, offering double the performance of the RTX 4090. It supports 4K 240 FPS gaming with DLSS 4. MSI introduces several models, including liquid-cooled and advanced cooling designs, all available at launch.

Built on NVIDIA's latest Blackwell architecture, the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 is an absolute beast. With 32GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory, 21760 CUDA Cores, and an incredible 3352 AI TOPS of performance, the new DLSS 4 can deliver a 2X increase in in-game performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 - a card that is still a 4K beast.

The GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM LIQUID OC.

The GeForce RTX 5090 will be able to run intensive Path Tracing games like Alan Wake 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and more at 4K 240 FPS with DLSS 4. As one of NVIDIA's key partners, MSI has several impressive GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs coming, including the brand-new GeForce RTX 5090 32G VANGUARD OC. More on this one in a bit.

First up, though, which you can see in the images above - you've got the GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM LIQUID OC. A closed-loop liquid-cooled RTX 5090 with a patented waterblock design was created to optimize GPU and VRAM cooling. There's also a 360mm aluminum radiator, a micro-fin copper base, and an integrated STORMFORCE fan. It's a beast.

The GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM OC.

Next is the flagship non-liquid cooling GPU we all know (and love), the GeForce RTX 5090 32G SUPRIM OC, with an advanced vapor chamber for cooling the new GPU and the GDDR7 memory. It also features MSI's new STORMFORCE fans, which deliver optimal airflow with minimal noise, and the latest iteration of MSI's HYPR FROZR thermal design.

The GeForce RTX 5090 32G VANGUARD OC.

Okay, on to the new GeForce RTX 5090 32G VANGUARD OC, a brand-new design similar to the SUPRIM but featuring much more RGB action.

The GeForce RTX 5090 32G GAMING TRIO OC.

Next is the popular GeForce RTX 5090 32G GAMING TRIO OC, which features the latest TRI FROZR 4 Thermal Design, STORMFORCE fans, and a nickel-plated copper baseplate.

The GeForce RTX 5090 32G VENTUS 3X OC.

Finally, we've got the MSRP model, the new GeForce RTX 5090 32G VENTUS 3X OC with TORX FAN 5.0 cooling, and a new design that makes this the best-looking VENTUS. MSI has confirmed that all of these models will be available around launch, so stay tuned for pricing as they are made available.