Pictures of MSI's new 4.5-slot GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM FUZION beast emerge ahead of reveal

MSI announced the new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION Graphics Card in an email confirming that it and other products have won Computex 2024 awards ahead of the show. It's a 4.5-slot beast because it includes an "innovative all-in-one hybrid liquid-cooled" solution with a pump, radiator, and short pipe waterway in a single block.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION Graphics Card with built-in AIO Cooler, image credit: Allround-PC.

Ahead of its Computex reveal, German outlet Allround-PC (via Videocardz) has gotten some exclusive pictures of the new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM FUZION GPU and its unique design, which includes a compact cooling block with pump. You can see the copper heat sinks around the block and the pump in these new shots.

Integrating the radiator with the GPU is definitely going to turn a few heads, and we'll be doing our best to go hands-on with it at Computex and potentially review it in the near future, so stay tuned. According to the Computex Best Choice Awards, the design can deliver a "15% increase in performance compared to traditional air cooling technology."

MSI's description from its award post (which looks to have prematurely been released) describes how it works.