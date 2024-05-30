Pictures of MSI's new 4.5-slot GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM FUZION beast emerge ahead of reveal

MSI announced the new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION Graphics Card in an email confirming that it and other products have won Computex 2024 awards ahead of the show. It's a 4.5-slot beast because it includes an "innovative all-in-one hybrid liquid-cooled" solution with a pump, radiator, and short pipe waterway in a single block.
Ahead of its Computex reveal, German outlet Allround-PC (via Videocardz) has gotten some exclusive pictures of the new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM FUZION GPU and its unique design, which includes a compact cooling block with pump. You can see the copper heat sinks around the block and the pump in these new shots.
Integrating the radiator with the GPU is definitely going to turn a few heads, and we'll be doing our best to go hands-on with it at Computex and potentially review it in the near future, so stay tuned. According to the Computex Best Choice Awards, the design can deliver a "15% increase in performance compared to traditional air cooling technology."
MSI's description from its award post (which looks to have prematurely been released) describes how it works.
MSI SUPRIM FUZION is an innovative all-in-one hybrid liquid-cooled graphics cards that combines the convenient installation process of air cooling with the thermal properties of water cooling. It offers innovative solutions to meet users' demands for high performance, efficient heat dissipation, easy installation, and driving evolving AI applications. This graphics card is equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 series GPU and features MSI's patented liquid-cooling design that enhances overall graphics card performance.
The short pipe waterway is specially design to increase pressure for improved water circulation. A low-profile pump allows more clearance within the cooler for airflow and the micro fin copper base effectively captures heat from the GPU. With three additional reservoirs, SUPRIM FUZION offers approximately 18% more coolant capacity compared to standard radiators, improving water circulation capability. The radiator is designed with denser fins on the cool stream section and sparser fins on the heat dissipation section for improved heat exchange. Air is pushed by fans with unique grooved blades that reduce abnormal vibrations and dampen noise.
Together these innovative technologies allow SUPRIM FUZION to push forward the possibilities of advanced cooling to elevate gaming experiences and empower AI-centric tasks with efficiency and performance.