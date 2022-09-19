All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for $856, a week early

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU is already on sale in China for 5999 RMB ($856 USD) which is higher than the $699 MSRP, but it's a week early.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for $856, a week early
Published Sep 19, 2022 10:27 PM CDT
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor is already for sale in China, where you'll be paying a premium to get the new Zen 4 silicon a week ahead of launch.

If you're in China then you can jump onto Taobao's Goofish platform, which is a second-hand and black market website that we usually see Intel engineering sample CPUs being sold ahead of launch. AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU is now the star of the show, available right now.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for 6, a week early 01 | TweakTown.com
6
AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for $856, a week early 02 | TweakTown.com
6

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU in the flesh!

You're looking at 5999 RMB which works out to around $856 USD, which is a $157 premium on top of AMD's own $699 pricing on the Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" CPU. The new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offers 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz with 80MB of cache in total with a 170W TDP (230W PPT) for $699, slotting into a new AM5-based motherboard and waiting for its X670E chipset goodness.

The new listings aren't just in China but also in France, where AMD's other Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors are found. This includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors. We don't know how you're going to go with the warranty, or how the retailers acquired the Zen 4 processors themselves.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for $856, a week early 03 | TweakTown.com
6
AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for $856, a week early 04 | TweakTown.comAMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X is on sale in China for $856, a week early 05 | TweakTown.com

The listings of AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X processors

As always be careful, but I wouldn't be buying from these types of sellers, we only have a few days left for the official Zen 4 launch. Even if you did buy one of the new Zen 4 processors, there's no X670E or X670 motherboards available just yet, so you might need to find one of those on a black market somewhere, too.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$525.13
$549.00$549.00$546.73
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2022 at 9:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.