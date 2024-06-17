AMD Ryzen 9 9950X price leak suggests it'll be a good deal cheaper than Ryzen 7950X CPU

Hoping for a cheaper flagship for AMD's Zen 5 desktop chips? You might just be in luck if this leak from a Canadian retailer pans out.

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X, the incoming flagship for its new Zen 5 chips which debut in July 2024, could be cheaper than its predecessor from the Ryzen 7000 family - if a pricing leak is on the money, so to speak.

AMD's next-gen CPUs could go on sale at the very end of July (Image Credit: AMD)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Wccftech spotted that the Ryzen 9950X was listed early by a Canadian online retailer, with the processor being priced at CA$839 before the product listing was taken down.

It's not unusual for early pricing leaks like this to happen, and they could be mistakes or, the more cynical might suggest, an opportunity for a retailer to generate a bit of traffic and publicity.

So, stay skeptical here - and also bear in mind the mentioned price could be a simple placeholder - but this is an interesting leak because it shows that at least in theory, the Ryzen desktop flagship could be cheaper this time around.

As Wccftech points out, the retailer in question, Canada Computers, had the Ryzen 9 7950X on sale for CA$939 (the MSRP) after it was launched. Meaning if the leaked price of CA$839 is correct, the 9950X will be around 10% cheaper than the 7950X.

The MSRP of the Ryzen 7950X was $699 in the US, so maybe we could be looking at an asking price in the region of $630 for the 9950X if this leak is anything to go by. Which, granted, it may not be - but we're happy enough to go with the idea that AMD is going to loosen up on prices with Zen 5 CPUs, and maybe look to pitch the flagship around the $650 mark.

That price will come down before too long, as well, if history is anything to go by. Rumor has it that Ryzen 9000 processors could go on sale come July 31, or pre-orders might kick off then, anyway.

