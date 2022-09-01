AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor runs at toasty 95C at 230W power

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor has now been detailed, but there are things we don't know yet and one of those is thermals... especially under load.

12900K vs 13900K vs Zen 4 power results.

But weeks before release, Enthusiast Citizen wrote on Bilibili from people who have both Zen 4 and Raptor Lake CPUs in their hands with some early thermal results. AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 9 7950X is running at a toasty 95C at 230W, which is needed for AMD to maintain 5GHz+ clock speeds. Meanwhile, Intel's new "Raptor Lake" powered Core i9-13900K runs at a cooler 82C with the same cooler.

Wccftech also reports from their sources that the new Ryzen 9 7000 series CPUs are running at 92-94C, even when it's being cooled with a high-end 360mm AIO cooler. This is without any overclocking applied but remember: this is an engineering/qualifying sample and not in final retail form so thermal performance should be different.

Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will have their flagship Core i9-13900K, which under full loads will be consuming more power at 270W, but run much cooler at just 82C with the same 360mm AIO cooler that keeps the Ryzen 9 7950X at 92-94C under load for 230W.

The leaker continues, adding some data from the Core i9-13900K processor pushing a 5.3GHz all-core overclock that stays at under 85C.

Intel's unreleased Core i7-13700K running at 5.3GHz at 81C.

Enthusiast Citizen wrote: This time Zen4 vs. RPL, the multi-core 7950X will lose to the 13900K with no suspense. The accumulated heat combined with the temperature wall will cause the 7950X under heavy load to be unable to maintain 5G, 230W at 95 degrees, and it will be ashes when it comes out. Even the R5 is not much better, 120W 90 degrees, which is a compromise on cost. 230W 95-degree Zen4 vs 270W 82-degree RPL,

I have to say that it is good to have money, and the wafers can be made casually. In terms of price, AMD may have no advantage this time. The first X670E is not cheap. DDR5 is still not as cheap as DDR4. Although AMD CPU may be cheaper, Intel will have cheaper B660 and DDR4 at this stage. R5 users are still honest. Just wait. All data are from ES/QS, accuracy is not guaranteed.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor has two CCDs that are gold-plated, with a 170W TDP but 230W for PPT (its maximum package power) that can be pushed up to 280W when pushed to the max with overclocking. You've got to remember that the two CCDs are made on TSMC's new 5nm process node, while the I/O die is made on TSMC's 6nm process node, with the I/O die using 20-25W of power on its own.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor.

This is something that's been mentioned before, and something I'm making sure people know as we enter the world of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4 " processors. If you are buying the high-end Ryzen 9 7950X or Ryzen 9 7900X processor, then I'd recommend buying a 360mm AIO cooler if you don't already own one.

Even with the mid-range Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X, a high-end air cooler or AIO cooler will be required if you want to push them past their stock TDPs. Reaching and surpassing 5GHz+ CPU clocks might be something AMD is finally introducing with Zen 4, but there's a price to pay: power consumption, and thus, heat.

You can buy AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors starting September 27.