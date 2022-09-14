AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 5.85GHz only if under 50C, 5.7GHz for AIO coolers

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor might rock out with its 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power at up to 5.85GHz... but how will you get there?

We've been told all of the official stuff about the new Ryzen 9 7950X -- 16 cores and 32 threads based on the new Zen 4 architecture, made on TSMC's new 5nm process node, with up to 5.7GHz CPU clocks and a price of $699. AMD has a default 170W TDP while 230W PPT when the Ryzen 9 7950X (and Ryzen 9 7900X) is overclocked.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor

But now, the folks over at Wccftech have talked with some sources and revealed that the peak frequency for AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor will be "rated a little higher" than the 5.70GHz boost clock, but note that temperatures play a very important role here. The 5.70GHz CPU frequency on the Ryzen 9 7950X is only going to be hit if you've got the cooling chops to pull it off.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X should really be used with a high-end 360mm AIO cooler, something I've mentioned in previous articles covering the new flagship Zen 4 and Rocket Lake CPUs also coming from Intel, with the Core i9-13900K needing to be matched with a high-end 360mm AIO cooler to hit the highest boost clocks.

It's being reported that AMD has said internally that the only way it's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor can reach the 5.85GHz peak frequency, is if the CPU is kept below 50C. So, for extreme overclockers using custom water-cooled setups and more so exotic cooling like LN2 cooling, below 50C is going to be no problem at all.

If your Ryzen 9 7950X processor is running at over 50C, then you'll only have 5.70GHz peak frequency on your 16-core, 32-thread Zen 4 CPU. But that's not all...

The dual CCDs in all their silicon beauty

That is the 1-core peak, as Wccftech discovered the maximum all-core boost of the Ryzen 9 7950X: 5.1GHz. This is the maximum default all-core frequency, but temperatures also play a role. If the Ryzen 9 7950X is running heavier loads (gaming, multi-threaded tasks) then the CPU will run at a little under the 5.1GHz all-core limit, where we should see 4.9GHz to 5.05GHz or so.