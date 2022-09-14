All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 5.85GHz only if under 50C, 5.7GHz for AIO coolers

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 7950X 'Zen 4' CPU: up to 5.85GHz at stock only if CPU temps are under 50C, while all-core frequencies will hit 5.1GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 5.85GHz only if under 50C, 5.7GHz for AIO coolers
Published Sep 14, 2022 9:42 PM CDT
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor might rock out with its 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power at up to 5.85GHz... but how will you get there?

We've been told all of the official stuff about the new Ryzen 9 7950X -- 16 cores and 32 threads based on the new Zen 4 architecture, made on TSMC's new 5nm process node, with up to 5.7GHz CPU clocks and a price of $699. AMD has a default 170W TDP while 230W PPT when the Ryzen 9 7950X (and Ryzen 9 7900X) is overclocked.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor
3

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X "Zen 4" processor

But now, the folks over at Wccftech have talked with some sources and revealed that the peak frequency for AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor will be "rated a little higher" than the 5.70GHz boost clock, but note that temperatures play a very important role here. The 5.70GHz CPU frequency on the Ryzen 9 7950X is only going to be hit if you've got the cooling chops to pull it off.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X should really be used with a high-end 360mm AIO cooler, something I've mentioned in previous articles covering the new flagship Zen 4 and Rocket Lake CPUs also coming from Intel, with the Core i9-13900K needing to be matched with a high-end 360mm AIO cooler to hit the highest boost clocks.

It's being reported that AMD has said internally that the only way it's new Ryzen 9 7950X processor can reach the 5.85GHz peak frequency, is if the CPU is kept below 50C. So, for extreme overclockers using custom water-cooled setups and more so exotic cooling like LN2 cooling, below 50C is going to be no problem at all.

If your Ryzen 9 7950X processor is running at over 50C, then you'll only have 5.70GHz peak frequency on your 16-core, 32-thread Zen 4 CPU. But that's not all...

The dual CCDs in all their silicon beauty
3

The dual CCDs in all their silicon beauty

That is the 1-core peak, as Wccftech discovered the maximum all-core boost of the Ryzen 9 7950X: 5.1GHz. This is the maximum default all-core frequency, but temperatures also play a role. If the Ryzen 9 7950X is running heavier loads (gaming, multi-threaded tasks) then the CPU will run at a little under the 5.1GHz all-core limit, where we should see 4.9GHz to 5.05GHz or so.

  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Base Clock - 4.50 GHz (Stock)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Boost Clock - 5.70 GHz (Stock)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Peak Clock - 5.85 GHz (Stock)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X All-Core Boost - 5.10 GHz (Stock)
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

