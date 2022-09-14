All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION teased: quad-slot Ada beast GPU

Lenovo is preparing a monster new quad-slot custom GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION, the cooler underneath is an absolute behemoth of a unit.

Published Sep 14, 2022 8:25 PM CDT
Lenovo is joining the custom GeForce RTX 4090 family of graphics cards with GIGABYTE and ZOTAC this week, with its new quad-slot GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card... and man, it's a beast. Check it out:

The new leaked photos of Lenovo's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card show us that it is an absolute, utter, case-crushing, and PCIe port-crushing quad-slot, right-over-your-motherboard crazy size. It's a quad-slot GPU with an updated RTX 40 logo design (the new font NVIDIA is using) and a single 12VHPWR power connector.

Lenovo's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card: a quad-slot GPU beast

Lenovo's new custom RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card barely fits into their in-house LEGION gaming case, which the company does for its LEGION gaming brand of pre-built PC systems. It's actually a really interesting-looking design, something I actually dig -- just like I did with Lenovo's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION graphics card.

You can see in the photo of the Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card has a hand placed over what we're expecting to be the actual name of the card itself. Lenovo is outfitting its custom GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card with a triple-fan cooler, so the AD102-300 GPU inside and its 24GB of GDDR6X memory should stay nice and cool.

The cooler underneath Lenovo's custom GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card

You can see that Lenovo is using a rather extensive thermal solution under its GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphic card, so the card should have no issues with the 450W default TGP. We have just been hearing that NVIDIA has a maximum configurable 660W TGP, but it's not available to all models.

We don't know if Lenovo will have a default 450W TGP or higher 660W TGP on its custom GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card... but we don't have much longer to go now thankfully. We would've been using NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card earlier, where I've just exclusively reported that NVIDIA has had GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs in Taiwan since August.

NVIDIA is hosting its "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast during GTC 2022 on September 20 at 8AM, so if you want to know what's going on with the next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards then you'll definitely want to tune into that.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

