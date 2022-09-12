All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme ARIO spotted, new cooler, design

ZOTAC's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card, rocks a cool new design, a huge triple-fan cooler, and should have a new 16-pin connector.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme ARIO spotted, new cooler, design
Published Sep 12, 2022 9:40 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Sep 12 2022 11:47 PM CDT
2 minutes & 10 seconds read time

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card has been spotted, turning up on the Baidu forums with a sneak peek at the re-designed cooler and new retail packaging.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme ARIO spotted, new cooler, design 01 | TweakTown.com

The retail packaging of ZOTAC's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIO graphics card

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

NVIDIA should be announcing its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at its upcoming GTC 2022 event, where the company has announced its new "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast, where we're expecting to see the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards announced (at least one: the new GeForce RTX 4090).

AIB partners are now making their custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, with ZOTAC's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card featuring a new design, a wicked-looking (and chunky) backplate, and what appears to be plenty of RGB lighting. ZOTAC has also updated its retail packaging here -- with the new font that we've seen in recent leaks on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card -- where you can see in the bottom left, and top of the box has new font for the "GeForce RTX 4090" branding.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme ARIO spotted, new cooler, design 02 | TweakTown.com

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics cards... they're... so beautiful

As you can see, ZOTAC is using a chunky new triple-slot, and triple-fan cooler for its custom GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card. We can't see the power connectors on the card here, but we should expect at least one 16-pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector in the form of the new 12VHPWR power connectors.

There's room here for more than one, but we should expect a single 12VHPWR connector if NVIDIA launches the GeForce RTX 4090 with a 450W TDP.

Inside, NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will debut with the AD102 GPU powering the GeForce RTX 4090. AD102 will reportedly feature 16384 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 450W TDP. We're expecting up to 2x the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 -- not the RTX 3090 Ti -- and I'm sure many other tricks up NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU sleeve.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

