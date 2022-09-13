All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC spotted, Ada isn't far away

GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card has been spotted: tweaked design, but AD102 will be rocking along underneath.

Published Sep 13, 2022 7:48 PM CDT
GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card has been spotted, mere hours after the list of 11 custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards that the company is working on.

The retail packaging of GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card

It must be the week for factory leaks because we just saw the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card smiling for the camera. We saw the retail packaging and the actual graphics card itself -- from the back at least -- but the new GIGABYTE leaks on the custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC don't include photos of the card itself.

What we do have is the front of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC retail packaging, where we see a slick-looking box with a robot and a triangle -- GIGABYTE style -- but we do have the new NVIDIA font used here, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory confirmed once again.

This is the OC Edition of the card, with GIGABYTE making another model of the GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING graphics card -- no "OC" so it drops the factory overclocking.

The back of the retail packaging

We do get a gander at the back of the retail packaging of GIGABYTE's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card, where we see a large triple-fan design like usual which is joined with a large vapor chamber, and more that is just out of the shot. GIGABYTE should have an impressive thermal design to show off, but I guess we'll have to wait and see... only a few more weeks now.

NVIDIA should be announcing its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at its upcoming GTC 2022 event, where the company has announced its new "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast, where we're expecting to see the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards announced (at least one: the new GeForce RTX 4090).

