Lenovo's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION is gigantic, and I want one

We saw our first tease of the new custom Lenovo Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION graphics card in February, but the card is now here and being tested in Lenovo LEGION gaming PCs. Check out the Lenovo Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION:

Lenovo is heavily inspired by AMD's own wicked Radeon VII reference graphics card design, with a triple-fan, triple-slot card that has a full custom cooling solution and non-reference PCB. Lenovo is tapping dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike some of the custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards which require another 6 or 8-pin PCIe power connector. Not bad, Lenovo.

The company uses a different dark design with their Lenovo Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION graphics card, compared to AMD using a silver design theme with its reference Radeon VII graphics card. Lenovo will be using this design for both the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION graphics cards.

We don't know when the new Lenovo Radeon RX 6900 XT LEGION graphics cards will be available for sale, but I doubt they'll be made available outside of pre-built Lenovo LEGION gaming PCs. I'd love to be able to have one of these in for review, as it does look fantastic and I was a huge fan of the Radeon VII reference graphics card design.