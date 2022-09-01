NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition pictured: new font is used

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is in the headlines in a big way today, where the purported GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition smiles for the camera.

The new picture is coming from leaker "KittyYukko" with a single picture to Twitter, teasing the GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition with a chunky cooler that looks like the bigger GeForce RTX 3090 series Founders Edition cooler. We could be looking at a dual-slot design since the photo is from the top, and it could be fake, but we're just reporting what we're seeing.

NVIDIA is expected to use the AD103-300 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, with 9728 CUDA cores, or 76 SMs enabled in total (out of the possible 84 SMs). Previously, the GeForce RTX 4080 was expected to have 10,240 CUDA cores, or 80 SMs. Fresh rumors also suggested it will feature 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 23Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus that would feed out up to 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth on a 340W TDP.

Another thing to note is that we can see NVIDIA is using new font here with the "RTX 4080" logo in a new font type known as "NVIDIA Sans NALA". NVIDIA recently introduced the new "NVIDIA Sans NALA" on its official website, so with its big new next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 40 series Founders Edition graphics cards will get stamped with the new font, too.