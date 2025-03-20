Lenovo's new custom GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090D GPUs look like Cyberpunk bricks

TL;DR: Lenovo's Legion brand updates its 2025 gaming PC lineup with custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090D GPUs, featuring Intel Core Ultra CPUs and advanced cooling. The flagship RTX 5090D model includes 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB storage, priced at $5,800. Lenovo's Legion brand updates its 2025 gaming PC lineup with custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090D GPUs, featuring Intel Core Ultra CPUs and advanced cooling. The flagship RTX 5090D model includes 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB storage, priced at $5,800.

Lenovo isn't as well known as other GeForce RTX GPU makers because its custom designs are built for the company's prebuilt Legion gaming PCs. Lenovo Legion is the company's premiere gaming brand. With custom pre-built gaming rigs on offer, Lenovo China has updated its 2025 line-up with new machines with custom Lenovo Legion GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090D GPUs.

3

Lenovo's new Legion gaming PC with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, image credit: Lenovo

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The RTX 5090D represents the cutdown variant built for the Chinese market that adheres to specific standards. Both RTX 5080 and RTX 5090D models sport three 10cm fans and a shiny metal look with RGB lighting on the sides and the rear vents. Any quad-slot GPU will always be massive, and these look like futuristic bricks that wouldn't look out of place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

These Lenovo Legion machines also have Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPUs, custom Legion AIO coolers, and a 360mm radiator. The flagship RTX 5090D configuration has 64GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB of storage - with a hefty price tag of around $5,800 USD.

3

Based on the specs, the high-end GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs in the rigs will ship with reference specs without any overclocking; however, with a quad-slot cooler, you'd expect that the thermal performance will offer enough headroom to push performance even further. Our reviews of various GeForce RTX 5080 models show that the RTX Blackwell generation cards are easy enough to overclock - where 3 GHz+ boost clock speeds can deliver more performance.

Of the available configurations, the most affordable GeForce RTX 5080 setup (which includes the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU and 32GB of RAM) costs 22,499 RMB - which is around $3,100 USD. As Lenovo is a global brand offering its Legion line-up in various markets, we should expect these rigs to get a broader release in the coming months.